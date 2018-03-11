题目描述：
LeetCode 798. Smallest Rotation with Highest Score
Given an array
A, we may rotate it by a non-negative integer
K so that the array becomes
A[K], A[K+1], A{K+2], ... A[A.length - 1], A[0], A[1], ..., A[K-1]. Afterward, any entries that are less than or equal to their index are worth 1 point.
For example, if we have
[2, 4, 1, 3, 0], and we rotate by
K = 2, it becomes
[1, 3, 0, 2, 4]. This is worth 3 points because 1 > 0 [no points], 3 > 1 [no points], 0 <= 2 [one point], 2 <= 3 [one point], 4 <= 4 [one point].
Over all possible rotations, return the rotation index K that corresponds to the highest score we could receive. If there are multiple answers, return the smallest such index K.
Example 1: Input: [2, 3, 1, 4, 0] Output: 3 Explanation: Scores for each K are listed below: K = 0, A = [2,3,1,4,0], score 2 K = 1, A = [3,1,4,0,2], score 3 K = 2, A = [1,4,0,2,3], score 3 K = 3, A = [4,0,2,3,1], score 4 K = 4, A = [0,2,3,1,4], score 3
So we should choose K = 3, which has the highest score.
Example 2: Input: [1, 3, 0, 2, 4] Output: 0 Explanation: A will always have 3 points no matter how it shifts. So we will choose the smallest K, which is 0.
Note:
Awill have length at most
20000.
A[i]will be in the range
[0, A.length].
题目大意：
数组A是0 ~ N - 1的排列
对分值mark进行如下定义：
mark[i] = 1 if A[i] <= i mark[i] = 0 otherwise
将数组A从下标K处进行旋转，求使得mark的和最大化的K值。
解题思路：
一次遍历求出分值mark的和，记为ans；按照各元素及其下标之差计数，记为cnts
从后向前遍历A，将A的末尾元素依次平移至A的首部，更新cnts和ans
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def bestRotation(self, A):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
cnts = collections.defaultdict(int)
ans = 0
for i, n in enumerate(A):
cnts[n - i] += 1
ans += n <= i
bestAns, bestIdx = ans, 0
for x in range(len(A) - 1, -1, -1):
y = len(A) - x - 1
if A[x] <= x + y: ans -= 1
if A[x] == 0: ans += 1
cnts[A[x] - x] -= 1
ans += cnts[y + 1]
if ans >= bestAns:
bestAns = ans
bestIdx = x
cnts[A[x] + y + 1] += 1
return bestIdx
