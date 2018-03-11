题目描述：

LeetCode 798. Smallest Rotation with Highest Score

Given an array A , we may rotate it by a non-negative integer K so that the array becomes A[K], A[K+1], A{K+2], ... A[A.length - 1], A[0], A[1], ..., A[K-1] . Afterward, any entries that are less than or equal to their index are worth 1 point.

For example, if we have [2, 4, 1, 3, 0] , and we rotate by K = 2 , it becomes [1, 3, 0, 2, 4] . This is worth 3 points because 1 > 0 [no points], 3 > 1 [no points], 0 <= 2 [one point], 2 <= 3 [one point], 4 <= 4 [one point].

Over all possible rotations, return the rotation index K that corresponds to the highest score we could receive. If there are multiple answers, return the smallest such index K.

Example 1: Input: [2, 3, 1, 4, 0] Output: 3 Explanation: Scores for each K are listed below: K = 0, A = [2,3,1,4,0], score 2 K = 1, A = [3,1,4,0,2], score 3 K = 2, A = [1,4,0,2,3], score 3 K = 3, A = [4,0,2,3,1], score 4 K = 4, A = [0,2,3,1,4], score 3

So we should choose K = 3, which has the highest score.

Example 2: Input: [1, 3, 0, 2, 4] Output: 0 Explanation: A will always have 3 points no matter how it shifts. So we will choose the smallest K, which is 0.

Note:

A will have length at most 20000 .

will have length at most . A[i] will be in the range [0, A.length] .

题目大意：

数组A是0 ~ N - 1的排列

对分值mark进行如下定义：

mark[i] = 1 if A[i] <= i mark[i] = 0 otherwise

将数组A从下标K处进行旋转，求使得mark的和最大化的K值。

解题思路：

一次遍历求出分值mark的和，记为ans；按照各元素及其下标之差计数，记为cnts

从后向前遍历A，将A的末尾元素依次平移至A的首部，更新cnts和ans

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def bestRotation(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: int """ cnts = collections.defaultdict(int) ans = 0 for i, n in enumerate(A): cnts[n - i] += 1 ans += n <= i bestAns, bestIdx = ans, 0 for x in range(len(A) - 1, -1, -1): y = len(A) - x - 1 if A[x] <= x + y: ans -= 1 if A[x] == 0: ans += 1 cnts[A[x] - x] -= 1 ans += cnts[y + 1] if ans >= bestAns: bestAns = ans bestIdx = x cnts[A[x] + y + 1] += 1 return bestIdx

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/11/leetcode-smallest-rotation-with-highest-score/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。