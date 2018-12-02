[LeetCode]Largest Component Size by Common Factor
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 952. Largest Component Size by Common Factor

Given a non-empty array of unique positive integers A, consider the following graph:

  • There are A.length nodes, labelled A[0] to A[A.length - 1];
  • There is an edge between A[i] and A[j] if and only if A[i] and A[j] share a common factor greater than 1.

Return the size of the largest connected component in the graph.

Example 1:

Input: [4,6,15,35]
Output: 4

Example 2:

Input: [20,50,9,63]
Output: 2

Example 3:

Input: [2,3,6,7,4,12,21,39]
Output: 8

Note:

  1. 1 <= A.length <= 20000
  2. 1 <= A[i] <= 100000

题目大意：

给定一组不重复正整数A，构造一个图：

包含A.length个顶点，标号为A[0]到A[A.length - 1]；

当且仅当A[i]和A[j]有大于1的公因子时，A[i]与A[j]之间有边相连。

返回图中的最大连同分量的大小。

解题思路：

并查集（Union Find Set）

构造从数字a到其所有质因子的映射facnum

构造从质因子到原始数字a的反向映射numfac

令映射caps = facnum，表示以k为顶点的连同分量的顶点集合

将A中的每个数a进行质因子分解，得到所有数的质因子集合factors

遍历factors，记质因数为f

  遍历f的所有原始数字，记为n

    遍历n的所有质因子，记为g

   merge(f, g)，在merge操作中对caps进行合并

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def largestComponentSize(self, A):
        """
        :type A: List[int]
        :rtype: int
        """
        facnum = collections.defaultdict(set)
        numfac = collections.defaultdict(set)
        caps = collections.defaultdict(set)
        for a in A:
            facs = self.primeFactors(a)
            for f in facs:
                facnum[f].add(a)
                caps[f].add(a)
                numfac[a].add(f)

        factors = facnum.keys()
        parents = {f : f for f in factors}
        def find(x):
            while parents[x] != x:
                x = parents[x]
            return x

        def merge(x, y):
            x = find(x)
            y = find(y)
            parents[y] = x
            caps[x] |= caps[y]

        for f in factors:
            for n in facnum[f]:
                for g in numfac[n]:
                    if f != g: merge(f, g)

        ans = 0
        for f in factors:
            ans = max(ans, len(caps[find(f)]))
        return ans

    def primeFactors(self, n):
        factors = set()
        i = 2
        while i * i <= n:
            if n % i:
                i += 1
            else:
                n /= i
                factors.add(i)
        if n > 1:
            factors.add(n)
        return factors


 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/12/02/leetcode-largest-component-size-by-common-factor/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码

Pingbacks已关闭。

暂无评论

张贴您的评论