LeetCode 952. Largest Component Size by Common Factor

Given a non-empty array of unique positive integers A , consider the following graph:

给定一组不重复正整数A，构造一个图：

包含A.length个顶点，标号为A[0]到A[A.length - 1]；

当且仅当A[i]和A[j]有大于1的公因子时，A[i]与A[j]之间有边相连。

返回图中的最大连同分量的大小。

并查集（Union Find Set）

class Solution(object): def largestComponentSize(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: int """ facnum = collections.defaultdict(set) numfac = collections.defaultdict(set) caps = collections.defaultdict(set) for a in A: facs = self.primeFactors(a) for f in facs: facnum[f].add(a) caps[f].add(a) numfac[a].add(f) factors = facnum.keys() parents = {f : f for f in factors} def find(x): while parents[x] != x: x = parents[x] return x def merge(x, y): x = find(x) y = find(y) parents[y] = x caps[x] |= caps[y] for f in factors: for n in facnum[f]: for g in numfac[n]: if f != g: merge(f, g) ans = 0 for f in factors: ans = max(ans, len(caps[find(f)])) return ans def primeFactors(self, n): factors = set() i = 2 while i * i <= n: if n % i: i += 1 else: n /= i factors.add(i) if n > 1: factors.add(n) return factors



