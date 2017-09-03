[LeetCode]Trim a Binary Search Tree
题目描述：

LeetCode 669. Trim a Binary Search Tree

Given a binary search tree and the lowest and highest boundaries as L and R, trim the tree so that all its elements lies in [L, R] (R >= L). You might need to change the root of the tree, so the result should return the new root of the trimmed binary search tree.

Example 1:

Input: 
    1
   / \
  0   2

  L = 1
  R = 2

Output: 
    1
      \
       2

Example 2:

Input: 
    3
   / \
  0   4
   \
    2
   /
  1

  L = 1
  R = 3

Output: 
      3
     / 
   2   
  /
 1

题目大意：

给定二叉排序树（BST），对二叉树进行修剪，保留值位于[L, R]之间的节点

解题思路：

递归（Recursion）

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
#     def __init__(self, x):
#         self.val = x
#         self.left = None
#         self.right = None

class Solution(object):
    def trimBST(self, root, L, R):
        """
        :type root: TreeNode
        :type L: int
        :type R: int
        :rtype: TreeNode
        """
        if not root: return None
        if root.val < L:
            return self.trimBST(root.right, L, R)
        if root.val > R:
            return self.trimBST(root.left, L, R)
        root.left = self.trimBST(root.left, L, R)
        root.right = self.trimBST(root.right, L, R)
        return root

 

