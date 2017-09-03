题目描述：
LeetCode 669. Trim a Binary Search Tree
Given a binary search tree and the lowest and highest boundaries as
L and
R, trim the tree so that all its elements lies in
[L, R] (R >= L). You might need to change the root of the tree, so the result should return the new root of the trimmed binary search tree.
Example 1:
Input: 1 / \ 0 2 L = 1 R = 2 Output: 1 \ 2
Example 2:
Input: 3 / \ 0 4 \ 2 / 1 L = 1 R = 3 Output: 3 / 2 / 1
题目大意：
给定二叉排序树（BST），对二叉树进行修剪，保留值位于[L, R]之间的节点
解题思路：
递归（Recursion）
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def trimBST(self, root, L, R):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:type L: int
:type R: int
:rtype: TreeNode
"""
if not root: return None
if root.val < L:
return self.trimBST(root.right, L, R)
if root.val > R:
return self.trimBST(root.left, L, R)
root.left = self.trimBST(root.left, L, R)
root.right = self.trimBST(root.right, L, R)
return root
