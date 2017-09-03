题目描述：

LeetCode 669. Trim a Binary Search Tree

Given a binary search tree and the lowest and highest boundaries as L and R , trim the tree so that all its elements lies in [L, R] (R >= L). You might need to change the root of the tree, so the result should return the new root of the trimmed binary search tree.

Example 1:

Input: 1 / \ 0 2 L = 1 R = 2 Output: 1 \ 2

Example 2:

Input: 3 / \ 0 4 \ 2 / 1 L = 1 R = 3 Output: 3 / 2 / 1

题目大意：

给定二叉排序树（BST），对二叉树进行修剪，保留值位于[L, R]之间的节点

解题思路：

递归（Recursion）

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def trimBST(self, root, L, R): """ :type root: TreeNode :type L: int :type R: int :rtype: TreeNode """ if not root: return None if root.val < L: return self.trimBST(root.right, L, R) if root.val > R: return self.trimBST(root.left, L, R) root.left = self.trimBST(root.left, L, R) root.right = self.trimBST(root.right, L, R) return root

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/09/03/leetcode-trim-a-binary-search-tree/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。