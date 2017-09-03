题目描述：

LeetCode 670. Maximum Swap

Given a non-negative integer, you could swap two digits at most once to get the maximum valued number. Return the maximum valued number you could get.

Example 1:

Input: 2736 Output: 7236 Explanation: Swap the number 2 and the number 7.

Example 2:

Input: 9973 Output: 9973 Explanation: No swap.

Note:

The given number is in the range [0, 108]

题目大意：

给定非负整数，至多对调其中的两个数字，使数字最大化

解题思路：

记输入整数为num，其每位数字的数组为nums，倒序排列后的数组为numt

从左向右（高位到低位）遍历nums, numt，记当前数字分别为m, n, 下标为i 若m != n：则将nums[i + 1 .. size]的最后一个最大值maxv与m对调 将nums恢复为数字并返回

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def maximumSwap(self, num): """ :type num: int :rtype: int """ nums = map(int, str(num)) numt = sorted(nums, reverse=True) for (i, m), n in zip(enumerate(nums), numt): if m == n: continue maxv = max(nums[i + 1:]) j = nums[i + 1:][::-1].index(maxv) + 1 nums[i], nums[-j] = nums[-j], nums[i] break return int(''.join(map(str, nums)))

