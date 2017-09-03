题目描述：
Given a non-negative integer, you could swap two digits at most once to get the maximum valued number. Return the maximum valued number you could get.
Example 1:
Input: 2736 Output: 7236 Explanation: Swap the number 2 and the number 7.
Example 2:
Input: 9973 Output: 9973 Explanation: No swap.
Note:
- The given number is in the range [0, 108]
题目大意：
给定非负整数，至多对调其中的两个数字，使数字最大化
解题思路：
记输入整数为num，其每位数字的数组为nums，倒序排列后的数组为numt
从左向右（高位到低位）遍历nums, numt，记当前数字分别为m, n, 下标为i 若m != n：则将nums[i + 1 .. size]的最后一个最大值maxv与m对调 将nums恢复为数字并返回
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def maximumSwap(self, num):
"""
:type num: int
:rtype: int
"""
nums = map(int, str(num))
numt = sorted(nums, reverse=True)
for (i, m), n in zip(enumerate(nums), numt):
if m == n: continue
maxv = max(nums[i + 1:])
j = nums[i + 1:][::-1].index(maxv) + 1
nums[i], nums[-j] = nums[-j], nums[i]
break
return int(''.join(map(str, nums)))
