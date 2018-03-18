题目描述：
LeetCode 801. Minimum Swaps To Make Sequences Increasing
We have two integer sequences
A and
B of the same non-zero length.
We are allowed to swap elements
A[i] and
B[i]. Note that both elements are in the same index position in their respective sequences.
At the end of some number of swaps,
A and
B are both strictly increasing. (A sequence is strictly increasing if and only if
A[0] < A[1] < A[2] < ... < A[A.length - 1].)
Given A and B, return the minimum number of swaps to make both sequences strictly increasing. It is guaranteed that the given input always makes it possible.
Example: Input: A = [1,3,5,4], B = [1,2,3,7] Output: 1 Explanation: Swap A[3] and B[3]. Then the sequences are: A = [1, 3, 5, 7] and B = [1, 2, 3, 4] which are both strictly increasing.
Note:
A, Bare arrays with the same length, and that length will be in the range
[1, 1000].
A[i], B[i]are integer values in the range
[0, 2000].
题目大意：
给定数组A与B，通过若干次交换对应下标的元素A[i]与B[i]，使得A与B分别严格递增有序。
求最少的交换次数。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
swap和keep分别记录A[i]与B[i]交换或者不交换时的最小代价
分三种情况讨论：
A[i]与B[i]必须交换
A[i]与B[i]可以交换也可以保持原状
A[i]与B[i]必须保持原状
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def minSwap(self, A, B):
"""
:type A: List[int]
:type B: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
swap, keep = 1, 0
for i in range(1, len(A)):
if A[i] <= A[i - 1] or B[i] <= B[i - 1]:
# swap
nswap = keep + 1
nkeep = swap
elif A[i] > B[i - 1] and B[i] > A[i - 1]:
# swap or keep
nkeep = min(keep, swap)
nswap = nkeep + 1
else:
# keep
nkeep = keep
nswap = swap + 1
swap, keep = nswap, nkeep
return min(swap, keep)
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/03/18/leetcode-minimum-swaps-to-make-sequences-increasing/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。