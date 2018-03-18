题目描述：
LeetCode 800. Similar RGB Color
In the following, every capital letter represents some hexadecimal digit from
0 to
f.
The red-green-blue color
"#AABBCC" can be written as
"#ABC" in shorthand. For example,
"#15c" is shorthand for the color
"#1155cc".
Now, say the similarity between two colors
"#ABCDEF" and
"#UVWXYZ" is
-(AB - UV)^2 - (CD - WX)^2 - (EF - YZ)^2.
Given the color
"#ABCDEF", return a 7 character color that is most similar to
#ABCDEF, and has a shorthand (that is, it can be represented as some
"#XYZ"
Example 1: Input: color = "#09f166" Output: "#11ee66" Explanation: The similarity is -(0x09 - 0x11)^2 -(0xf1 - 0xee)^2 - (0x66 - 0x66)^2 = -64 -9 -0 = -73. This is the highest among any shorthand color.
Note:
coloris a string of length
7.
coloris a valid RGB color: for
i > 0,
color[i]is a hexadecimal digit from
0to
f
- Any answer which has the same (highest) similarity as the best answer will be accepted.
- All inputs and outputs should use lowercase letters, and the output is 7 characters.
题目大意：
给定RGB格式的颜色代码color，求可以简写为'#XYZ'形式的，与之最接近的颜色代码
color (r, g, b) 与目标 icolor (ir, ig, ib)的距离为 sum((r - ir) ^ 2 + (g - ig) ^ 2 + (b - ib) ^ 2)
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
枚举'#XYZ'格式的RGB，记录距离的最小值及其对应的RGB
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def similarRGB(self, color):
"""
:type color: str
:rtype: str
"""
ir, ig, ib = (int(color[x: x+2], 16)
for x in (1, 3, 5))
ans = ()
delta = 0x7FFFFFFF
for r in range(16):
for g in range(16):
for b in range(16):
ndelta = sum((ic - c * 17) ** 2
for ic, c in zip((ir, ig, ib), (r, g, b)))
if ndelta < delta:
delta = ndelta
ans = r, g, b
return '#' + ''.join(hex(c)[2] * 2 for c in ans)
