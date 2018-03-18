题目描述：

LeetCode 800. Similar RGB Color

In the following, every capital letter represents some hexadecimal digit from 0 to f .

The red-green-blue color "#AABBCC" can be written as "#ABC" in shorthand. For example, "#15c" is shorthand for the color "#1155cc" .

Now, say the similarity between two colors "#ABCDEF" and "#UVWXYZ" is -(AB - UV)^2 - (CD - WX)^2 - (EF - YZ)^2 .

Given the color "#ABCDEF" , return a 7 character color that is most similar to #ABCDEF , and has a shorthand (that is, it can be represented as some "#XYZ"

Example 1: Input: color = "#09f166" Output: "#11ee66" Explanation: The similarity is -(0x09 - 0x11)^2 -(0xf1 - 0xee)^2 - (0x66 - 0x66)^2 = -64 -9 -0 = -73. This is the highest among any shorthand color.

Note:

color is a string of length 7 .

is a string of length . color is a valid RGB color: for i > 0 , color[i] is a hexadecimal digit from 0 to f

is a valid RGB color: for , is a hexadecimal digit from to Any answer which has the same (highest) similarity as the best answer will be accepted.

All inputs and outputs should use lowercase letters, and the output is 7 characters.

题目大意：

给定RGB格式的颜色代码color，求可以简写为'#XYZ'形式的，与之最接近的颜色代码

color (r, g, b) 与目标 icolor (ir, ig, ib)的距离为 sum((r - ir) ^ 2 + (g - ig) ^ 2 + (b - ib) ^ 2)

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

枚举'#XYZ'格式的RGB，记录距离的最小值及其对应的RGB

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def similarRGB(self, color): """ :type color: str :rtype: str """ ir, ig, ib = (int(color[x: x+2], 16) for x in (1, 3, 5)) ans = () delta = 0x7FFFFFFF for r in range(16): for g in range(16): for b in range(16): ndelta = sum((ic - c * 17) ** 2 for ic, c in zip((ir, ig, ib), (r, g, b))) if ndelta < delta: delta = ndelta ans = r, g, b return '#' + ''.join(hex(c)[2] * 2 for c in ans)

