题目描述：

LeetCode 1115. Print FooBar Alternately

Suppose you are given the following code:

class FooBar { public void foo() { for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { print("foo"); } } public void bar() { for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { print("bar"); } } }

The same instance of FooBar will be passed to two different threads. Thread A will call foo() while thread B will call bar() . Modify the given program to output "foobar" n times.

Example 1:

Input: n = 1 Output: "foobar" Explanation: There are two threads being fired asynchronously. One of them calls foo(), while the other calls bar(). "foobar" is being output 1 time.

Example 2:

Input: n = 2 Output: "foobarfoobar" Explanation: "foobar" is being output 2 times.

题目大意：

交替输出Foo和Bar。

解题思路：

信号量（Semahpore）

A counting semaphore. Conceptually, a semaphore maintains a set ofpermits. Each acquire blocks if necessary until a permit isavailable, and then takes it. Each release adds a permit,potentially releasing a blocking acquirer.However, no actual permit objects are used; the Semaphore justkeeps a count of the number available and acts accordingly.

初始化两个信号量semaphoreFoo和semaphoreBar，permits分别为1和0。

foo方法输出Foo之前 acquire semaphoreFoo，之后 release semaphoreBar

bar方法反之。

Java代码：

import java.util.concurrent.Semaphore; class FooBar { private Semaphore semaphoreFoo, semaphoreBar; private int n; public FooBar(int n) { this.semaphoreFoo = new Semaphore(1); this.semaphoreBar = new Semaphore(0); this.n = n; } public void foo(Runnable printFoo) throws InterruptedException { for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { this.semaphoreFoo.acquire(); // printFoo.run() outputs "foo". Do not change or remove this line. printFoo.run(); this.semaphoreBar.release(); } } public void bar(Runnable printBar) throws InterruptedException { for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { this.semaphoreBar.acquire(); // printBar.run() outputs "bar". Do not change or remove this line. printBar.run(); this.semaphoreFoo.release(); } } }

