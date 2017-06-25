题目描述：

LeetCode 629. K Inverse Pairs Array

Given two integers n and k, find how many different arrays consist of numbers from 1 to n such that there are exactly k inverse pairs.

We define an inverse pair as following: For ith and jth element in the array, if i < j and a[i] > a[j] then it's an inverse pair; Otherwise, it's not.

Since the answer may very large, the answer should be modulo 109 + 7.

Example 1:

Input: n = 3, k = 0

Output: 1

Explanation:

Only the array [1,2,3] which consists of numbers from 1 to 3 has exactly 0 inverse pair.

Example 2:

Input: n = 3, k = 1

Output: 2

Explanation:

The array [1,3,2] and [2,1,3] have exactly 1 inverse pair.

Note:

The integer n is in the range [1, 1000] and k is in the range [0, 1000].

题目大意：

求数字1到n的排列中，逆序对个数恰好为k的排列数

解题思路：

求递推式，时间复杂度O(n * k)

观察下列推导过程：

当n=1时，k的取值范围是[0, 0]

k c 0 1 1

当n=2时，k的取值范围是[0, 1]

k c 0 1 1 1 1 1

当n=3时，k的取值范围是[0, 3]

k c 0 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 2 3 1 1

当n=4时，k的取值范围是[0, 6]

k c 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 2 2 2 1 5 3 1 2 2 1 6 4 1 2 2 5 5 1 2 3 6 1 1

当n=5时，k的取值范围是[0, 10]

k c 0 1 1 1 3 1 4 2 5 3 1 9 3 6 5 3 1 15 4 5 6 5 3 1 20 5 3 5 6 5 3 22 6 1 3 5 6 5 20 7 1 3 5 6 15 8 1 3 5 9 9 1 3 4 10 1 1

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def kInversePairs(self, n, k): """ :type n: int :type k: int :rtype: int """ MOD = 10**9 + 7 dp = [1] for x in range(2, n + 1): ndp = [] num = 0 for y in range(min(1 + x * (x - 1) / 2, k + 1)): if y < len(dp): num = (num + dp[y]) % MOD if y >= x: num = (MOD + num - dp[y - x]) % MOD ndp.append(num) dp = ndp return k < len(dp) and dp[k] or 0

