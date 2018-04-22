题目描述：

LeetCode 823. Binary Trees With Factors

Given an array of unique integers, each integer is strictly greater than 1.

We make a binary tree using these integers and each number may be used for any number of times.

Each non-leaf node's value should be equal to the product of the values of it's children.

How many binary trees can we make? Return the answer modulo 10 ** 9 + 7.

Example 1:

Input: A = [2, 4] Output: 3 Explanation: We can make these trees: [2], [4], [4, 2, 2]

Example 2:

Input: A = [2, 4, 5, 10] Output: 7 Explanation: We can make these trees: [2], [4], [5], [10], [4, 2, 2], [10, 2, 5], [10, 5, 2].

Note:

1 <= A.length <= 1000. 2 <= A[i] <= 10 ^ 9 .

题目大意：

给定一组互不重复的正整数。

利用正整数构建二叉树，每一个非叶子节点都必须等于其子节点的乘积。

求可以构建多少种不同的二叉树。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

将A从小到大排序 dp[a] = sum(dp[m] * dp[n] * (1 + (m != n))) % MOD 其中，m * n == a 并且a % m == 0，m <= sqrt(a)

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numFactoredBinaryTrees(self, A): """ :type A: List[int] :rtype: int """ A.sort() dp = collections.defaultdict(int) MOD = 10 ** 9 + 7 for i, a in enumerate(A): num = 0 for j in range(i): m = A[j] if m * m > a: break if a % m: continue n = a / m num = (num + dp[m] * dp[n] * (1 + (m != n))) % MOD dp[a] = num + 1 return sum(dp.values()) % MOD

