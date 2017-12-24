题目描述：

LeetCode 751. IP to CIDR

Given a start IP address ip and a number of ips we need to cover n , return a representation of the range as a list (of smallest possible length) of CIDR blocks.

A CIDR block is a string consisting of an IP, followed by a slash, and then the prefix length. For example: "123.45.67.89/20". That prefix length "20" represents the number of common prefix bits in the specified range.

Example 1:

Input: ip = "255.0.0.7", n = 10 Output: ["255.0.0.7/32","255.0.0.8/29","255.0.0.16/32"] Explanation: The initial ip address, when converted to binary, looks like this (spaces added for clarity): 255.0.0.7 -> 11111111 00000000 00000000 00000111 The address "255.0.0.7/32" specifies all addresses with a common prefix of 32 bits to the given address, ie. just this one address. The address "255.0.0.8/29" specifies all addresses with a common prefix of 29 bits to the given address: 255.0.0.8 -> 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001000 Addresses with common prefix of 29 bits are: 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001000 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001001 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001010 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001011 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001100 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001101 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001110 11111111 00000000 00000000 00001111 The address "255.0.0.16/32" specifies all addresses with a common prefix of 32 bits to the given address, ie. just 11111111 00000000 00000000 00010000. In total, the answer specifies the range of 10 ips starting with the address 255.0.0.7 . There were other representations, such as: ["255.0.0.7/32","255.0.0.8/30", "255.0.0.12/30", "255.0.0.16/32"], but our answer was the shortest possible. Also note that a representation beginning with say, "255.0.0.7/30" would be incorrect, because it includes addresses like 255.0.0.4 = 11111111 00000000 00000000 00000100 that are outside the specified range.

Note:

ip will be a valid IPv4 address. Every implied address ip + x (for x < n ) will be a valid IPv4 address. n will be an integer in the range [1, 1000] .

题目大意：

给定起始IP地址和范围n，用最少的CIDR表示这个范围内的所有IP地址。

解题思路：

将起始ip转为int，遍历[ipInt, ipInt + range)

假设当前遍历到了第x个ip地址，记cIpInt = ipInt + x

计算cIpInt末尾0的个数，记为zeros，重复将zeros-1，直到x + 1<<zeros不大于range为止

将ipInt复原为IP地址 / 32 - zeros加入结果列表

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def ipToCIDR(self, ip, range): """ :type ip: str :type range: int :rtype: List[str] """ ipInt = self.ipToInt(ip) ans = [] x = 0 while x < range: zeros = self.countZeros(ipInt + x) while x + (1<<zeros) > range: zeros -= 1 ans.append(self.intToIp(ipInt + x) + "/" + str(32 - zeros)) x += 1<<zeros return ans def ipToInt(self, ip): ans = 0 for idx, part in enumerate(ip.split('.')[::-1]): ans += int(part) << idx * 8 return ans def intToIp(self, ipInt): ans = [] for x in xrange(4): ans.append((ipInt >> x * 8) & 255) return '.'.join(map(str, ans[::-1])) def countZeros(self, ip): cnt = 0 while ip: if ip & 1: break cnt += 1 ip >>= 1 return cnt

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/12/24/leetcode-ip-to-cidr/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。