LeetCode 484. Find Permutation
By now, you are given a secret signature consisting of character 'D' and 'I'. 'D' represents a decreasing relationship between two numbers, 'I' represents an increasing relationship between two numbers. And our secret signature was constructed by a special integer array, which contains uniquely all the different number from 1 to n (n is the length of the secret signature plus 1). For example, the secret signature "DI" can be constructed by array [2,1,3] or [3,1,2], but won't be constructed by array [3,2,4] or [2,1,3,4], which are both illegal constructing special string that can't represent the "DI" secret signature.
On the other hand, now your job is to find the lexicographically smallest permutation of [1, 2, ... n] could refer to the given secret signature in the input.
Example 1:
Input: "I" Output: [1,2] Explanation: [1,2] is the only legal initial spectial string can construct secret signature "I", where the number 1 and 2 construct an increasing relationship.
Example 2:
Input: "DI" Output: [2,1,3] Explanation: Both [2,1,3] and [3,1,2] can construct the secret signature "DI", but since we want to find the one with the smallest lexicographical permutation, you need to output [2,1,3]
Note:
- The input string will only contain the character 'D' and 'I'.
- The length of input string is a positive integer and will not exceed 10,000
题目大意：
给定一个只包含字符'D'和'I'的字符串s。'D'表示递减，'I'表示递增。根据s构造数字1到n的一个排列，使得排列的字典序最小，并且相邻两数字之间的关系与s中的字符保持一致。
注意：
- 输入字符串只包含字符'D'和'I'。
- 输入字符串的长度不会超过10000。
解题思路：
直接构造法 时间复杂度O(n)
初始令数组nums = [1,2, ..., n]，令数组ans = [] 执行如下循环直到s为空： 记s中的当前字符为c 若c == 'I'，则直接将nums中的最小元素移除并加入ans；将c从s中移除 否则，记连续的字符'D'的个数为cnt，将nums[0 ... cnt+1]移除，逆置后加入ans；将cnt个'D'从s中移除，如果后面有字符'I'，则一并移除。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findPermutation(self, s):
"""
:type s: str
:rtype: List[int]
"""
size = len(s)
nums = list(range(1, size + 2))
ans = []
idx = 0
while idx < size:
if s[idx] == 'D':
cnt = 0
while idx < size and s[idx] != 'I':
idx += 1
cnt += 1
ans += nums[:cnt+1][::-1]
nums = nums[cnt+1:]
if idx < size:
idx += 1
else:
ans += [nums[0]]
nums = nums[1:]
idx += 1
return ans + nums
