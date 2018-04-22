题目描述：
LeetCode 822. Card Flipping Game
On a table are
N cards, with a positive integer printed on the front and back of each card (possibly different).
We flip any number of cards, and after we choose one card.
If the number
X on the back of the chosen card is not on the front of any card, then this number X is good.
What is the smallest number that is good? If no number is good, output
0.
Here,
fronts[i] and
backs[i] represent the number on the front and back of card
i.
A flip swaps the front and back numbers, so the value on the front is now on the back and vice versa.
Example:
Input: fronts = [1,2,4,4,7], backs = [1,3,4,1,3] Output: 2 Explanation: If we flip the second card, the fronts are [1,3,4,4,7] and the backs are [1,2,4,1,3]. We choose the second card, which has number 2 on the back, and it isn't on the front of any card, so 2 is good.
Note:
1 <= fronts.length == backs.length <= 1000.
1 <= fronts[i] <= 2000.
1 <= backs[i] <= 2000.
题目大意：
在桌上有N张纸牌，其正反面各有一个正整数（可能不同）。
你可以翻转任意数量的纸牌，然后挑选一张。
如果这张纸牌背面的数字没有在任何一张纸牌的正面出现过，则该纸牌正面的数字是有效的。
求最小的有效值。
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
从小到大遍历每一个可能的数字，逐一验证。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def flipgame(self, fronts, backs):
"""
:type fronts: List[int]
:type backs: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
numbers = set(fronts + backs)
for n in sorted(numbers):
if all(f != n or b != n for f, b in zip(fronts, backs)):
return n
return 0
