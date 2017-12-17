题目描述：

LeetCode 750. Number Of Corner Rectangles

Given a grid where each entry is only 0 or 1, find the number of corner rectangles.

A corner rectangle is 4 distinct 1s on the grid that form an axis-aligned rectangle. Note that only the corners need to have the value 1. Also, all four 1s used must be distinct.

Example 1:

Input: grid = [[1, 0, 0, 1, 0], [0, 0, 1, 0, 1], [0, 0, 0, 1, 0], [1, 0, 1, 0, 1]] Output: 1 Explanation: There is only one corner rectangle, with corners grid[1][2], grid[1][4], grid[3][2], grid[3][4].

Example 2:

Input: grid = [[1, 1, 1], [1, 1, 1], [1, 1, 1]] Output: 9 Explanation: There are four 2x2 rectangles, four 2x3 and 3x2 rectangles, and one 3x3 rectangle.

Example 3:

Input: grid = [[1, 1, 1, 1]] Output: 0 Explanation: Rectangles must have four distinct corners.

Note:

The number of rows and columns of grid will each be in the range [1, 200] . Each grid[i][j] will be either 0 or 1 . The number of 1 s in the grid will be at most 6000 .

题目大意：

求矩阵grid中所有四角为1的子矩阵的个数（四个角坐标必须互不相同）

解题思路：

朴素解法是枚举左上角和右下角坐标，时间复杂度 O(m^2 * n^2)，会导致TLE

组合（Combination）时间复杂度 O(m^2 * n)

枚举起始行x，终止行y： 遍历各列z，统计满足grid[x][z] == 1并且grid[y][z] == 1条件的列数，记为cnt 根据组合公式，C(cnt, 2) = cnt * (cnt - 1) / 2，累加至答案。

Java代码：

class Solution { public int countCornerRectangles(int[][] grid) { int m = grid.length, n = grid[0].length; int ans = 0; for (int x = 0; x < m; x++) { for (int y = x + 1; y < m; y++) { int cnt = 0; for (int z = 0; z < n; z++) { if (grid[x][z] == 1 && grid[y][z] == 1) { cnt++; } } ans += cnt * (cnt - 1) / 2; } } return ans; } }

