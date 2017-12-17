题目描述：

LeetCode 749. Contain Virus

A virus is spreading rapidly, and your task is to quarantine the infected area by installing walls.

The world is modeled as a 2-D array of cells, where 0 represents uninfected cells, and 1 represents cells contaminated with the virus. A wall (and only one wall) can be installed between any two 4-directionally adjacent cells, on the shared boundary.

Every night, the virus spreads to all neighboring cells in all four directions unless blocked by a wall. Resources are limited. Each day, you can install walls around only one region -- the affected area (continuous block of infected cells) that threatens the most uninfected cells the following night. There will never be a tie.

Can you save the day? If so, what is the number of walls required? If not, and the world becomes fully infected, return the number of walls used.

Example 1:

Input: grid = [[0,1,0,0,0,0,0,1], [0,1,0,0,0,0,0,1], [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1], [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0]] Output: 10 Explanation: There are 2 contaminated regions. On the first day, add 5 walls to quarantine the viral region on the left. The board after the virus spreads is: [[0,1,0,0,0,0,1,1], [0,1,0,0,0,0,1,1], [0,0,0,0,0,0,1,1], [0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1]] On the second day, add 5 walls to quarantine the viral region on the right. The virus is fully contained.

Example 2:

Input: grid = [[1,1,1], [1,0,1], [1,1,1]] Output: 4 Explanation: Even though there is only one cell saved, there are 4 walls built. Notice that walls are only built on the shared boundary of two different cells.

Example 3:

Input: grid = [[1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0], [1,0,1,0,1,1,1,1,1], [1,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0]] Output: 13 Explanation: The region on the left only builds two new walls.

Note:

The number of rows and columns of grid will each be in the range [1, 50] . Each grid[i][j] will be either 0 or 1 . Throughout the described process, there is always a contiguous viral region that will infect strictly more uncontaminated squares in the next round.

题目描述：

二维矩阵grid表示一组细胞，1表示病毒感染的细胞，0表示正常细胞。

病毒感染的细胞会感染其邻近细胞，为防止病毒扩散，每一天在受影响最多的细胞周围设立“隔离墙”。

求最终会设立多少隔离墙。

解题思路：

BFS（广度优先搜索）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def containVirus(self, grid): """ :type grid: List[List[int]] :rtype: int """ m, n = len(grid), len(grid[0]) stop = False allCellWalls = collections.defaultdict(set) while not stop: stop = True quarantineNeighbors = dict() surroundedViruses = set() visitedCells = set() affectedCells = set() for x in range(m): for y in range(n): if grid[x][y] > 0 and (x, y) not in visitedCells: stop = False cellWalls, virusCells = self.cellWalls(grid, x, y, m, n) if not quarantineNeighbors or len(cellWalls.keys()) > len(quarantineNeighbors.keys()): quarantineNeighbors = cellWalls surroundedViruses = virusCells affectedCells |= set(cellWalls.keys()) visitedCells |= virusCells for key in quarantineNeighbors: allCellWalls[key] |= quarantineNeighbors[key] confirmInfectedCells = [] for x, y in affectedCells: for idx, (dx, dy) in enumerate(zip([0, -1, 0, 1], [-1, 0, 1, 0])): nx = x + dx ny = y + dy if 0 <= nx < m and 0 <= ny < n: if grid[nx][ny] > 0 and idx not in allCellWalls[(x, y)]: confirmInfectedCells.append((x, y)) break for x, y in confirmInfectedCells: grid[x][y] = 1 for x, y in surroundedViruses: grid[x][y] = -1 return sum(len(v) for v in allCellWalls.values()) def cellWalls(self, grid, x, y, m, n): queue = [[x, y]] cellWalls = collections.defaultdict(set) virusCells = set([(x, y)]) walls = 0 while queue: px, py = queue.pop(0) for idx, (dx, dy) in enumerate(zip([0, 1, 0, -1], [1, 0, -1, 0])): nx = px + dx ny = py + dy if 0 <= nx < m and 0 <= ny < n: if grid[nx][ny] == 0: cellWalls[(nx, ny)].add(idx) elif (nx, ny) not in virusCells and grid[nx][ny] > 0: queue.append((nx, ny)) virusCells.add((nx, ny)) return cellWalls, virusCells

