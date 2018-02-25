题目描述：

LeetCode 788. Rotated Digits

X is a good number if after rotating each digit individually by 180 degrees, we get a valid number that is different from X. A number is valid if each digit remains a digit after rotation. 0, 1, and 8 rotate to themselves; 2 and 5 rotate to each other; 6 and 9 rotate to each other, and the rest of the numbers do not rotate to any other number.

Now given a positive number N , how many numbers X from 1 to N are good?

Example: Input: 10 Output: 4 Explanation: There are four good numbers in the range [1, 10] : 2, 5, 6, 9. Note that 1 and 10 are not good numbers, since they remain unchanged after rotating.

Note:

N will be in range [1, 10000] .

题目大意：

将数字翻转180度，0, 1, 8会保持原状, 2和5会互换，6和9会互换，其余数字无法翻转。

求1 ~ N中，所有数位均可以翻转，并且翻转后与原数字不同的数字的个数。

解题思路：

蛮力法（Brute Force）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def rotatedDigits(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ ans = 0 for n in range(1, N + 1): nset = set(map(int, str(n))) if any(x in nset for x in (2, 5, 6, 9)): if not any(x in nset for x in (3, 4, 7)): ans += 1 return ans

