X is a good number if after rotating each digit individually by 180 degrees, we get a valid number that is different from X. A number is valid if each digit remains a digit after rotation. 0, 1, and 8 rotate to themselves; 2 and 5 rotate to each other; 6 and 9 rotate to each other, and the rest of the numbers do not rotate to any other number.
Now given a positive number
N, how many numbers X from
1 to
N are good?
Example: Input: 10 Output: 4 Explanation: There are four good numbers in the range [1, 10] : 2, 5, 6, 9. Note that 1 and 10 are not good numbers, since they remain unchanged after rotating.
Note:
- N will be in range
[1, 10000].
题目大意：
将数字翻转180度，0, 1, 8会保持原状, 2和5会互换，6和9会互换，其余数字无法翻转。
求1 ~ N中，所有数位均可以翻转，并且翻转后与原数字不同的数字的个数。
解题思路：
蛮力法（Brute Force）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def rotatedDigits(self, N):
"""
:type N: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = 0
for n in range(1, N + 1):
nset = set(map(int, str(n)))
if any(x in nset for x in (2, 5, 6, 9)):
if not any(x in nset for x in (3, 4, 7)):
ans += 1
return ans
