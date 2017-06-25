题目描述：

LeetCode 628. Maximum Product of Three Numbers

Given an integer array, find three numbers whose product is maximum and output the maximum product.

Example 1:

Input: [1,2,3] Output: 6

Example 2:

Input: [1,2,3,4] Output: 24

Note:

The length of the given array will be in range [3,104] and all elements are in the range [-1000, 1000]. Multiplication of any three numbers in the input won't exceed the range of 32-bit signed integer.

题目大意：

给定整数数组，计算其中三个数字相乘的最大值。

解题思路：

线性遍历 时间复杂度O(n)

变量na, nb存储最小元素，变量pa, pb, pc存储最大元素

取pa * na * nb, pa * pb * pc的最大值

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def maximumProduct(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ ans = pa = pb = pc = None na = nb = 0x7FFFFFFF for n in nums: if n > pa: pa, pb, pc = n, pa, pb elif n > pb: pb, pc = n, pb elif n > pc: pc = n if n < na: na, nb = n, na elif n < nb: nb = n return max(ans, pa * na * nb, pa * pb * pc)

