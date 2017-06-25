题目描述：
LeetCode 628. Maximum Product of Three Numbers
Given an integer array, find three numbers whose product is maximum and output the maximum product.
Example 1:
Input: [1,2,3] Output: 6
Example 2:
Input: [1,2,3,4] Output: 24
Note:
- The length of the given array will be in range [3,104] and all elements are in the range [-1000, 1000].
- Multiplication of any three numbers in the input won't exceed the range of 32-bit signed integer.
题目大意：
给定整数数组，计算其中三个数字相乘的最大值。
解题思路：
线性遍历 时间复杂度O(n)
变量na, nb存储最小元素，变量pa, pb, pc存储最大元素
取pa * na * nb, pa * pb * pc的最大值
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def maximumProduct(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
ans = pa = pb = pc = None
na = nb = 0x7FFFFFFF
for n in nums:
if n > pa: pa, pb, pc = n, pa, pb
elif n > pb: pb, pc = n, pb
elif n > pc: pc = n
if n < na: na, nb = n, na
elif n < nb: nb = n
return max(ans, pa * na * nb, pa * pb * pc)
