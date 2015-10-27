题目描述：
Given a binary tree, find the maximum path sum.
For this problem, a path is defined as any sequence of nodes from some starting node to any node in the tree along the parent-child connections. The path does not need to go through the root.
For example:
Given the below binary tree,
1 / \ 2 3
Return 6.
题目大意：
给定一棵二叉树，寻找最大路径和。
对于本题，路径指的是从任意起始节点出发沿着父亲-孩子链接到达某个终止节点的节点序列。路径不一定要穿过根节点。
例如：
给定下面的二叉树，
1 / \ 2 3
返回6。
解题思路：
DFS（深度优先搜索）
题目中的“路径”中的任意节点只能出现一次。
详见代码
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def maxPathSum(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: int
"""
self.ans = None
def search(root):
if root is None:
return 0
leftMax = search(root.left)
rightMax = search(root.right)
self.ans = max(max(leftMax, 0) + max(rightMax, 0) + root.val, self.ans)
return max(leftMax, rightMax, 0) + root.val
search(root)
return self.ans
宋扬 发布于 2017年2月23日 17:37 #
大神， ans＝Max（ ）是怎么比较的， 里面一个参数是Nonetype类型的
Jesse 发布于 2017年11月28日 03:09 #
Input: [-3] 这个case fail。
self.ans = -float('inf') 就对了。