题目描述：

Given a binary tree, find the maximum path sum.

For this problem, a path is defined as any sequence of nodes from some starting node to any node in the tree along the parent-child connections. The path does not need to go through the root.

For example:

Given the below binary tree,

1 / \ 2 3

Return 6.

题目大意：

给定一棵二叉树，寻找最大路径和。

对于本题，路径指的是从任意起始节点出发沿着父亲-孩子链接到达某个终止节点的节点序列。路径不一定要穿过根节点。

例如：

给定下面的二叉树，

1 / \ 2 3

返回6。

解题思路：

DFS（深度优先搜索）

题目中的“路径”中的任意节点只能出现一次。

详见代码

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def maxPathSum(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: int """ self.ans = None def search(root): if root is None: return 0 leftMax = search(root.left) rightMax = search(root.right) self.ans = max(max(leftMax, 0) + max(rightMax, 0) + root.val, self.ans) return max(leftMax, rightMax, 0) + root.val search(root) return self.ans

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2015/10/27/leetcode-binary-tree-maximum-path-sum/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。