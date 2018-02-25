题目描述：

LeetCode 790. Domino and Tromino Tiling

We have two types of tiles: a 2x1 domino shape, and an "L" tromino shape. These shapes may be rotated.

XX <- domino XX <- "L" tromino X

Given N, how many ways are there to tile a 2 x N board? Return your answer modulo 10^9 + 7.

(In a tiling, every square must be covered by a tile. Two tilings are different if and only if there are two 4-directionally adjacent cells on the board such that exactly one of the tilings has both squares occupied by a tile.)

Example: Input: 3 Output: 5 Explanation: The five different ways are listed below, different letters indicates different tiles: XYZ XXZ XYY XXY XYY XYZ YYZ XZZ XYY XXY

Note:

N will be in range [1, 1000] .

题目大意：

有两种形状的多米诺骨牌（长条形和L形），骨牌可以旋转。

求拼成2xN的矩形的所有拼接方法的个数。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

dp[x][y]表示长度（两行的最小值）为x，末尾形状为y的拼接方法个数

y有三种可能：

0表示末尾没有多余部分 1表示第一行多出1个单元格 2表示第二行多出1个单元格

状态转移方程：

dp[x][0] = (dp[x - 1][0] + sum(dp[x - 2])) % MOD 1个竖条， 2个横条，L7， rotate(L7) dp[x][1] = (dp[x - 1][0] + dp[x - 1][2]) % MOD rotate(L)，L + 第一行横条 dp[x][2] = (dp[x - 1][0] + dp[x - 1][1]) % MOD L，rotate(L) + 第二行横条

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def numTilings(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ MOD = 10**9 + 7 dp = [[0] * 3 for x in range(N + 10)] dp[0] = [1, 0, 0] dp[1] = [1, 1, 1] for x in range(2, N + 1): dp[x][0] = (dp[x - 1][0] + sum(dp[x - 2])) % MOD dp[x][1] = (dp[x - 1][0] + dp[x - 1][2]) % MOD dp[x][2] = (dp[x - 1][0] + dp[x - 1][1]) % MOD return dp[N][0]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/02/25/leetcode-domino-and-tromino-tiling/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。