题目描述：
LeetCode 487. Max Consecutive Ones II
Given a binary array, find the maximum number of consecutive 1s in this array if you can flip at most one 0.
Example 1:
Input: [1,0,1,1,0] Output: 4 Explanation: Flip the first zero will get the the maximum number of consecutive 1s. After flipping, the maximum number of consecutive 1s is 4.
Note:
- The input array will only contain
0and
1.
- The length of input array is a positive integer and will not exceed 10,000
题目大意：
给定一个二进制数组，如果允许将至多一个0翻转成1，求最大连续1的个数。
注意：
- 输入数组只包含0和1
- 数组长度是正整数并且不会超过10000
解题思路：
线性遍历+计数器
统计恰好相隔1个'0'的两个连续1子数组的最大长度之和
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findMaxConsecutiveOnes(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
if len(nums) == sum(nums): return sum(nums)
a = b = c = 0
for n in nums:
if n == 1:
c += 1
else:
b, c = c, 0
a = max(a, b + c + 1)
return a
