LeetCode 487. Max Consecutive Ones II

Given a binary array, find the maximum number of consecutive 1s in this array if you can flip at most one 0.

Example 1:

Input: [1,0,1,1,0] Output: 4 Explanation: Flip the first zero will get the the maximum number of consecutive 1s. After flipping, the maximum number of consecutive 1s is 4.

Note:

The input array will only contain 0 and 1 .

and . The length of input array is a positive integer and will not exceed 10,000

题目大意：

给定一个二进制数组，如果允许将至多一个0翻转成1，求最大连续1的个数。

注意：

输入数组只包含0和1

数组长度是正整数并且不会超过10000

解题思路：

线性遍历+计数器

统计恰好相隔1个'0'的两个连续1子数组的最大长度之和

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findMaxConsecutiveOnes(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ if len(nums) == sum(nums): return sum(nums) a = b = c = 0 for n in nums: if n == 1: c += 1 else: b, c = c, 0 a = max(a, b + c + 1) return a

