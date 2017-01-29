题目描述：
LeetCode 501. Find Mode in Binary Tree
Given a binary tree with duplicates. You have to find all the mode(s) in given binary tree.
For example:
Given binary tree
[1,null,2,2],
1 \ 2 / 2
return
[2].
Note: If a tree has more than one mode, you can return them in any order.
题目大意：
给定一棵包含重复元素的二叉树。寻找其中的所有众数。
注意：二叉树可能包含多个众数，以任意顺序返回即可。
解题思路：
二叉树遍历 + 计数
Python代码：
# Definition for a binary tree node.
# class TreeNode(object):
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.left = None
# self.right = None
class Solution(object):
def findMode(self, root):
"""
:type root: TreeNode
:rtype: List[int]
"""
counter = collections.Counter()
def traverse(root):
if not root: return
counter[root.val] += 1
traverse(root.left)
traverse(root.right)
traverse(root)
return [e for e, v in counter.iteritems() if v == max(counter.values())]
