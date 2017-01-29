题目描述：

LeetCode 501. Find Mode in Binary Tree

Given a binary tree with duplicates. You have to find all the mode(s) in given binary tree.

For example:

Given binary tree [1,null,2,2] ,

1 \ 2 / 2

return [2] .

Note: If a tree has more than one mode, you can return them in any order.

题目大意：

给定一棵包含重复元素的二叉树。寻找其中的所有众数。

注意：二叉树可能包含多个众数，以任意顺序返回即可。

解题思路：

二叉树遍历 + 计数

Python代码：

# Definition for a binary tree node. # class TreeNode(object): # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.left = None # self.right = None class Solution(object): def findMode(self, root): """ :type root: TreeNode :rtype: List[int] """ counter = collections.Counter() def traverse(root): if not root: return counter[root.val] += 1 traverse(root.left) traverse(root.right) traverse(root) return [e for e, v in counter.iteritems() if v == max(counter.values())]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/01/29/leetcode-find-mode-in-binary-tree/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。