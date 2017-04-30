题目描述：
LeetCode 567. Permutation in String
Given two strings s1 and s2, write a function to return true if s2 contains the permutation of s1. In other words, one of the first string's permutations is the substring of the second string.
Example 1:
Input:s1 = "ab" s2 = "eidbaooo" Output:True Explanation: s2 contains one permutation of s1 ("ba").
Example 2:
Input:s1= "ab" s2 = "eidboaoo" Output: False
Note:
- The input strings only contain lower case letters.
- The length of both given strings is in range [1, 10,000].
题目大意：
给定字符串s1和s2，判断s2中是否包含s1的排列。换言之，判断s1的排列是否为s2的子串。
注意：
- 给定字符串只包含小写字母
- 给定字符串长度范围[1, 10000]
解题思路：
滑动窗口（Sliding Window） 时间复杂度O(n)
由于输入只包含小写字母，因此可以通过统计字母个数判断字符串是否互为对方的排列，其时间复杂度为O(1)。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def checkInclusion(self, s1, s2):
"""
:type s1: str
:type s2: str
:rtype: bool
"""
l1, l2 = len(s1), len(s2)
c1 = collections.Counter(s1)
c2 = collections.Counter()
p = q = 0
while q < l2:
c2[s2[q]] += 1
if c1 == c2:
return True
q += 1
if q - p + 1 > l1:
c2[s2[p]] -= 1
if c2[s2[p]] == 0:
del c2[s2[p]]
p += 1
return False
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/30/leetcode-permutation-in-string/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。