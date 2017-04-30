[LeetCode]Permutation in String
题目描述：

LeetCode 567. Permutation in String

Given two strings s1 and s2, write a function to return true if s2 contains the permutation of s1. In other words, one of the first string's permutations is the substring of the second string.

Example 1:

Input:s1 = "ab" s2 = "eidbaooo"
Output:True
Explanation: s2 contains one permutation of s1 ("ba").

Example 2:

Input:s1= "ab" s2 = "eidboaoo"
Output: False

Note:

  1. The input strings only contain lower case letters.
  2. The length of both given strings is in range [1, 10,000].

题目大意：

给定字符串s1和s2，判断s2中是否包含s1的排列。换言之，判断s1的排列是否为s2的子串。

注意：

  1. 给定字符串只包含小写字母
  2. 给定字符串长度范围[1, 10000]

解题思路：

滑动窗口（Sliding Window） 时间复杂度O(n)

由于输入只包含小写字母，因此可以通过统计字母个数判断字符串是否互为对方的排列，其时间复杂度为O(1)。

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def checkInclusion(self, s1, s2):
        """
        :type s1: str
        :type s2: str
        :rtype: bool
        """
        l1, l2 = len(s1), len(s2)
        c1 = collections.Counter(s1)
        c2 = collections.Counter()
        p = q = 0
        while q < l2:
            c2[s2[q]] += 1
            if c1 == c2:
                return True
            q += 1
            if q - p + 1 > l1:
                c2[s2[p]] -= 1
                if c2[s2[p]] == 0:
                    del c2[s2[p]]
                p += 1
        return False

 

