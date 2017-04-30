题目描述：

LeetCode 567. Permutation in String

Given two strings s1 and s2, write a function to return true if s2 contains the permutation of s1. In other words, one of the first string's permutations is the substring of the second string.

Example 1:

Input:s1 = "ab" s2 = "eidbaooo" Output:True Explanation: s2 contains one permutation of s1 ("ba").

Example 2:

Input:s1= "ab" s2 = "eidboaoo" Output: False

Note:

The input strings only contain lower case letters. The length of both given strings is in range [1, 10,000].

题目大意：

给定字符串s1和s2，判断s2中是否包含s1的排列。换言之，判断s1的排列是否为s2的子串。

注意：

给定字符串只包含小写字母 给定字符串长度范围[1, 10000]

解题思路：

滑动窗口（Sliding Window） 时间复杂度O(n)

由于输入只包含小写字母，因此可以通过统计字母个数判断字符串是否互为对方的排列，其时间复杂度为O(1)。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def checkInclusion(self, s1, s2): """ :type s1: str :type s2: str :rtype: bool """ l1, l2 = len(s1), len(s2) c1 = collections.Counter(s1) c2 = collections.Counter() p = q = 0 while q < l2: c2[s2[q]] += 1 if c1 == c2: return True q += 1 if q - p + 1 > l1: c2[s2[p]] -= 1 if c2[s2[p]] == 0: del c2[s2[p]] p += 1 return False

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/30/leetcode-permutation-in-string/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。