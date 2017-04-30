题目描述：
LeetCode 560. Subarray Sum Equals K
Given an array of integers and an integer k, you need to find the total number of continuous subarrays whose sum equals to k.
Example 1:
Input:nums = [1,1,1], k = 2 Output: 2
Note:
- The length of the array is in range [1, 20,000].
- The range of numbers in the array is [-1000, 1000] and the range of the integer k is [-1e7, 1e7].
题目大意：
给定整数数组nums和整数k，寻找和等于k的连续子数组的个数。
注意：
- 数组长度为[1, 20000]
- 数组元素范围[-1000, 1000]，整数k范围[-1e7, 1e7]
解题思路：
利用字典cnt统计前N项和出现的个数 遍历数组nums： 在cnt中将sums的计数+1 累加前N项和为sums 将cnt[sums - k]累加至答案
上述过程利用分类计数原理，遍历子数组的终点，通过cnt统计起点的个数。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def subarraySum(self, nums, k):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:type k: int
:rtype: int
"""
ans = sums = 0
cnt = collections.Counter()
for num in nums:
cnt[sums] += 1
sums += num
ans += cnt[sums - k]
return ans
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/30/leetcode-subarray-sum-equals-k/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。