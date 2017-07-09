题目描述：
A message containing letters from
A-Z is being encoded to numbers using the following mapping way:
'A' -> 1 'B' -> 2 ... 'Z' -> 26
Beyond that, now the encoded string can also contain the character '*', which can be treated as one of the numbers from 1 to 9.
Given the encoded message containing digits and the character '*', return the total number of ways to decode it.
Also, since the answer may be very large, you should return the output mod 109 + 7.
Example 1:
Input: "*" Output: 9 Explanation: The encoded message can be decoded to the string: "A", "B", "C", "D", "E", "F", "G", "H", "I".
Example 2:
Input: "1*" Output: 9 + 9 = 18
Note:
- The length of the input string will fit in range [1, 105].
- The input string will only contain the character '*' and digits '0' - '9'.
题目大意：
信息包含字符A-Z以及通配符*，A-Z编码为1-26，*表示编码后的数字可能为1-9
给定编码后的信息，求原始信息的可能个数。答案可能会很大，对10^9 + 7取模
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
令dp[x]表示 s[0 .. x] 对应的原串的可能个数
状态转移方程如下：
dp[x] = (dp[x - 2] * dmap[s[x - 1 .. x]] + dp[x - 1] * dmap[s[x]]) % MOD
上式中，dmap[s]表示子串s对应的原串的可能个数，分别令s = '0', '1', ..., '9', '*'，以及'00', '01', ... '*9', '**'对dmap进行初始化
Python代码
class Solution(object):
def __init__(self):
dmap = collections.defaultdict(int)
ch = '0123456789*'
for m in ch:
if m == '*': dmap[m] = 9
elif '1' <= m <= '9': dmap[m] = 1
for n in ch:
s = m + n
if m == '*':
if n == '*': dmap[s] = 15
elif '0' <= n <= '6': dmap[s] = 2
else: dmap[s] = 1
elif m == '1':
if n == '*': dmap[s] = 9
else: dmap[s] = 1
elif m == '2':
if n == '*': dmap[s] = 6
elif '0' <= n <= '6': dmap[s] = 1
self.dmap = dmap
def numDecodings(self, s):
"""
:type s: str
:rtype: int
"""
MOD = 10**9 + 7
ans = 0
dp1 = dp2 = 1
lc = '-'
for x, c in enumerate(s):
ans = (dp1 * self.dmap[c] + dp2 * self.dmap[lc + c]) % MOD
lc = c
dp1, dp2 = ans, dp1
return ans
