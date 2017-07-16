题目描述：
LeetCode 643. Maximum Average Subarray I
Given an array consisting of
n integers, find the contiguous subarray of given length
k that has the maximum average value. And you need to output the maximum average value.
Example 1:
Input: [1,12,-5,-6,50,3], k = 4 Output: 12.75 Explanation: Maximum average is (12-5-6+50)/4 = 51/4 = 12.75
Note:
- 1 <=
k<=
n<= 30,000.
- Elements of the given array will be in the range [-10,000, 10,000].
题目大意：
给定包含n个整数的数组，寻找长度为k的连续子数组的平均值的最大值。
解题思路：
滑动窗口（Sliding Window）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findMaxAverage(self, nums, k):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:type k: int
:rtype: float
"""
ans = None
sums = 0
for x in range(len(nums)):
sums += nums[x]
if x >= k: sums -= nums[x - k]
if x >= k - 1: ans = max(ans, 1.0 * sums / k)
return ans
