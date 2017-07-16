题目描述：

LeetCode 643. Maximum Average Subarray I

Given an array consisting of n integers, find the contiguous subarray of given length k that has the maximum average value. And you need to output the maximum average value.

Example 1:

Input: [1,12,-5,-6,50,3], k = 4 Output: 12.75 Explanation: Maximum average is (12-5-6+50)/4 = 51/4 = 12.75

Note:

1 <= k <= n <= 30,000. Elements of the given array will be in the range [-10,000, 10,000].

题目大意：

给定包含n个整数的数组，寻找长度为k的连续子数组的平均值的最大值。

解题思路：

滑动窗口（Sliding Window）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findMaxAverage(self, nums, k): """ :type nums: List[int] :type k: int :rtype: float """ ans = None sums = 0 for x in range(len(nums)): sums += nums[x] if x >= k: sums -= nums[x - k] if x >= k - 1: ans = max(ans, 1.0 * sums / k) return ans

