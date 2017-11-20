题目描述：

LeetCode 730. Count Different Palindromic Subsequences

Given a string S, find the number of different non-empty palindromic subsequences in S, and return that number modulo 10^9 + 7 .

A subsequence of a string S is obtained by deleting 0 or more characters from S.

A sequence is palindromic if it is equal to the sequence reversed.

Two sequences A_1, A_2, ... and B_1, B_2, ... are different if there is some i for which A_i != B_i .

Example 1:

Input: S = 'bccb' Output: 6 Explanation: The 6 different non-empty palindromic subsequences are 'b', 'c', 'bb', 'cc', 'bcb', 'bccb'. Note that 'bcb' is counted only once, even though it occurs twice.

Example 2:

Input: S = 'abcdabcdabcdabcdabcdabcdabcdabcddcbadcbadcbadcbadcbadcbadcbadcba' Output: 104860361 Explanation: There are 3104860382 different non-empty palindromic subsequences, which is 104860361 modulo 10^9 + 7.

Note:

The length of S will be in the range [1, 1000] .

will be in the range . Each character S[i] will be in the set {'a', 'b', 'c', 'd'} .

题目大意：

求字符串S的回文子序列的个数

解题思路：

记忆化搜索（Search + Memoization）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def countPalindromicSubsequences(self, S): """ :type S: str :rtype: int """ size = len(S) next = [{k : -1 for k in 'abcd'} for x in range(size + 1)] prev = [{k : -1 for k in 'abcd'} for x in range(size + 1)] for x in range(size): for k in 'abcd': if S[x] == k: prev[x][k] = x else: prev[x][k] = prev[x - 1][k] for x in range(size - 1, -1, -1): for k in 'abcd': if S[x] == k: next[x][k] = x else: next[x][k] = next[x + 1][k] dmap = [[0] * (size + 1) for x in range(size + 1)] def solve(i, j): if i > j: return 0 if dmap[i][j]: return dmap[i][j] ans = 0 for k in 'abcd': ii, jj = next[i][k], prev[j][k] if ii < 0: continue if ii < jj: ans += 1 if ii <= j: ans += solve(ii + 1, jj - 1) + 1 dmap[i][j] = ans % (10 ** 9 + 7) return dmap[i][j] return solve(0, size - 1)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/11/20/leetcode-count-different-palindromic-subsequences/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。