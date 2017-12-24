题目描述：

LeetCode 753. Cracking the Safe

There is a box protected by a password. The password is n digits, where each letter can be one of the first k digits 0, 1, ..., k-1 .

You can keep inputting the password, the password will automatically be matched against the last n digits entered.

For example, assuming the password is "345" , I can open it when I type "012345" , but I enter a total of 6 digits.

Please return any string of minimum length that is guaranteed to open the box after the entire string is inputted.

Example 1:

Input: n = 1, k = 2 Output: "01" Note: "10" will be accepted too.

Example 2:

Input: n = 2, k = 2 Output: "00110" Note: "01100", "10011", "11001" will be accepted too.

Note:

n will be in the range [1, 4] . k will be in the range [1, 10] . k^n will be at most 4096 .

题目大意：

一个密码锁，其预设密码为n位，当输入一个字符串的后n位与预设密码相同时即可开启。

假设密码的每一位数字范围为0 ~ k-1，求长度最小的输入密码串，使得密码锁一定可以开启。

解题思路：

构造答案

初始令输入密码串ans = '0' * (n - 1)，visits记录输入串已经出现过的所有密码组合 从k - 1到0倒序枚举字符y，使得ans的后n位没有在visits中出现过 若找到这样的c，则将ans的后n位加入visits，并令ans += y

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def crackSafe(self, n, k): """ :type n: int :type k: int :rtype: str """ ans = "0" * (n - 1) visits = set() for x in range(k ** n): current = ans[-n+1:] if n > 1 else '' for y in range(k - 1, -1, -1): if current + str(y) not in visits: visits.add(current + str(y)) ans += str(y) break return ans

上述解法的正确性我也不会证明，o(╯□╰)o，但是枚举了所有的测试用例，结果均正确

测试Python代码：

import collections so = Solution() for n in range(1, 5): for k in range(1, 11): if k ** n > 4096: continue ans = so.crackSafe(n, k) vset = set(ans[x : x + n] for x in range(len(ans) - n + 1)) print 'k =', k, ' n =', n print len(ans), len(vset), sorted(collections.Counter(ans).items()), '

'

