题目描述：

LeetCode 755. Reach a Number

You are standing at position 0 on an infinite number line. There is a goal at position target .

On each move, you can either go left or right. During the n-th move (starting from 1), you take n steps.

Return the minimum number of steps required to reach the destination.

Example 1:

Input: target = 3 Output: 2 Explanation: On the first move we step from 0 to 1. On the second step we step from 1 to 3.

Example 2:

Input: target = 2 Output: 3 Explanation: On the first move we step from 0 to 1. On the second move we step from 1 to -1. On the third move we step from -1 to 2.

Note:

target will be a non-zero integer in the range [-10^9, 10^9] .

题目大意：

从x轴原点开始，每次可以向左或者向右走n步（n为移动的次数），求到达位置target的最少移动次数

解题思路：

打表找规律

打表Python代码：

class SolutionBFS(object): def reachNumber(self, target): """ :type target: int :rtype: int """ dp = {} queue = [0] step = 0 while queue: step += 1 queue0 = set() for loc in queue: for delta in (-step, step): nloc = loc + delta dp[nloc] = min(step, dp.get(nloc, 0x7FFFFFFF)) queue0.add(nloc) if nloc == target: return dp[nloc] print list(queue0) queue = queue0 print SolutionBFS().reachNumber(40)

利用BFS输出前N步可以到达的位置：

[1, -1] [1, 3, -3, -1] [0, 2, 4, 6, -6, -4, -2] [0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, -10, -8, -6, -4, -2] [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, -15, -13, -11, -9, -7, -5, -3, -1] [1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, -21, -19, -17, -15, -13, -11, -9, -7, -5, -3, -1]

观察上表可知：

负数位置与正数位置对称 当(N - 1) % 4 <= 1时，第N步（N从1开始）可以到达的位置为奇数，否则为偶数 第N步可以到达的最大绝对值位置为：首项为1，公差为1的等差数列前N项和 S(n) = n * (n + 1) / 2 令X为target，解方程S(n) = X得：n = (sqrt(1 + 8*x) - 1) / 2

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def reachNumber(self, target): """ :type target: int :rtype: int """ sumn = lambda x: (1 + x) * x / 2 target = abs(target) ans = int((math.sqrt( 1 + 8 * target) - 1) / 2) maxn = sumn(ans) if maxn < target: ans += 1 maxn = sumn(ans) if target % 2 != maxn % 2: ans += 1 + ans % 2 return ans

