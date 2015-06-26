题目描述：
Given a linked list, determine if it has a cycle in it.
Follow up:
Can you solve it without using extra space?
题目大意：
给定一个链表，判断其中是否有环。
进一步思考：
你可以在不使用额外空间的条件下完成本题吗？
解题思路：
使用“快慢指针”法即可
fast指针每次向前运动两个节点，slow指针每次向前运动一个节点
如果fast和slow在链表的某处相遇，则说明链表中有环
Python代码（快慢指针）：
# Definition for singly-linked list.
# class ListNode:
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.next = None
class Solution:
# @param head, a ListNode
# @return a boolean
def hasCycle(self, head):
if not head:
return False
slow = fast = head
while fast.next and fast.next.next:
fast = fast.next.next
slow = slow.next
if fast == slow:
return True
return False
另一种解法是使用set记录每次访问过的节点，若某节点被二次访问，则说明链表中有环。
Python代码（使用set）：
# Definition for singly-linked list.
# class ListNode:
# def __init__(self, x):
# self.val = x
# self.next = None
class Solution:
# @param head, a ListNode
# @return a boolean
def hasCycle(self, head):
nodeSet = set()
p = head
while p:
if p in nodeSet:
return True
nodeSet.add(p)
p = p.next
return False
