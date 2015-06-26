题目描述：

Given a linked list, determine if it has a cycle in it.

Follow up:

Can you solve it without using extra space?

题目大意：

给定一个链表，判断其中是否有环。

进一步思考：

你可以在不使用额外空间的条件下完成本题吗？

解题思路：

使用“快慢指针”法即可

fast指针每次向前运动两个节点，slow指针每次向前运动一个节点

如果fast和slow在链表的某处相遇，则说明链表中有环

Python代码（快慢指针）：

# Definition for singly-linked list. # class ListNode: # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.next = None class Solution: # @param head, a ListNode # @return a boolean def hasCycle(self, head): if not head: return False slow = fast = head while fast.next and fast.next.next: fast = fast.next.next slow = slow.next if fast == slow: return True return False

另一种解法是使用set记录每次访问过的节点，若某节点被二次访问，则说明链表中有环。

Python代码（使用set）：

# Definition for singly-linked list. # class ListNode: # def __init__(self, x): # self.val = x # self.next = None class Solution: # @param head, a ListNode # @return a boolean def hasCycle(self, head): nodeSet = set() p = head while p: if p in nodeSet: return True nodeSet.add(p) p = p.next return False

