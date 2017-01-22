题目描述：

LeetCode 492. Construct the rectangle

For a web developer, it is very important to know how to design a web page's size. So, given a specific rectangular web page’s area, your job by now is to design a rectangular web page, whose length L and width W satisfy the following requirements:

1. The area of the rectangular web page you designed must equal to the given target area. 2. The width W should not be larger than the length L, which means L >= W. 3. The difference between length L and width W should be as small as possible.

You need to output the length L and the width W of the web page you designed in sequence.

Example:

Input: 4 Output: [2, 2] Explanation: The target area is 4, and all the possible ways to construct it are [1,4], [2,2], [4,1]. But according to requirement 2, [1,4] is illegal; according to requirement 3, [4,1] is not optimal compared to [2,2]. So the length L is 2, and the width W is 2.

Note:

The given area won't exceed 10,000,000 and is a positive integer The web page's width and length you designed must be positive integers.

题目大意：

给定矩形的面积area，返回矩形的长度L和宽度W，使得L和W的差值最小。

注意：

给定面积是正整数并且不超过10,000,000 长度和宽度必须是正整数

解题思路：

枚举法

记area的平方根为sqrt 从int(sqrt) 向 1 递减枚举宽度W，若area % W == 0，则L = area / W

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def constructRectangle(self, area): """ :type area: int :rtype: List[int] """ sqrt = int(math.sqrt(area)) L, W = area, 1 for x in range(sqrt, 0, -1): if area % x == 0: L, W = area / x, x break return [L, W]

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/01/22/leetcode-construct-the-rectangle/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。