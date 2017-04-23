题目描述：
LeetCode 564. Find the Closest Palindrome
Given an integer n, find the closest integer (not including itself), which is a palindrome.
The 'closest' is defined as absolute difference minimized between two integers.
Example 1:
Input: "123" Output: "121"
Note:
- The input n is a positive integer represented by string, whose length will not exceed 18.
- If there is a tie, return the smaller one as answer.
题目大意：
给定整数n，寻找距离n最近（不包含n）的回文数。两个整数的距离是指其差的绝对值。
注意：
- n是字符串表示的正整数，长度不超过18。
- 如果距离相等，返回值较小的整数。
解题思路：
记n的前半部分为p，分别用p，p - 1，p + 1及其逆序串拼接成长度为奇数或者偶数的回文串。
假设n的长度为m， p的长度应分别取m / 2，m / 2 + 1。
另外需要考虑进位时的边界情况，比如测试用例：11, 1001, 999
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def nearestPalindromic(self, n):
"""
:type n: str
:rtype: str
"""
evenPal = lambda sp : int(sp + sp[::-1])
oddPal = lambda sp : int(sp + sp[::-1][1:])
sn, n = n, int(n)
if len(sn) == 1: return str(n - 1)
ans = -999999999999999999
mid = len(sn) / 2
for sp in sn[:mid], sn[:mid + 1], str(int(sn[:mid]) * 10):
p = int(sp)
for pal in evenPal, oddPal:
for d in -1, 0, 1:
val = pal(str(p + d))
if val == n: continue
ans = min(ans, val, key = lambda x : (abs(x - n), x))
return str(ans)
