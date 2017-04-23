题目描述：

LeetCode 564. Find the Closest Palindrome

Given an integer n, find the closest integer (not including itself), which is a palindrome.

The 'closest' is defined as absolute difference minimized between two integers.

Example 1:

Input: "123" Output: "121"

Note:

The input n is a positive integer represented by string, whose length will not exceed 18. If there is a tie, return the smaller one as answer.

题目大意：

给定整数n，寻找距离n最近（不包含n）的回文数。两个整数的距离是指其差的绝对值。

注意：

n是字符串表示的正整数，长度不超过18。 如果距离相等，返回值较小的整数。

解题思路：

记n的前半部分为p，分别用p，p - 1，p + 1及其逆序串拼接成长度为奇数或者偶数的回文串。

假设n的长度为m， p的长度应分别取m / 2，m / 2 + 1。

另外需要考虑进位时的边界情况，比如测试用例：11, 1001, 999

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def nearestPalindromic(self, n): """ :type n: str :rtype: str """ evenPal = lambda sp : int(sp + sp[::-1]) oddPal = lambda sp : int(sp + sp[::-1][1:]) sn, n = n, int(n) if len(sn) == 1: return str(n - 1) ans = -999999999999999999 mid = len(sn) / 2 for sp in sn[:mid], sn[:mid + 1], str(int(sn[:mid]) * 10): p = int(sp) for pal in evenPal, oddPal: for d in -1, 0, 1: val = pal(str(p + d)) if val == n: continue ans = min(ans, val, key = lambda x : (abs(x - n), x)) return str(ans)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/23/leetcode-find-the-closest-palindrome/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。