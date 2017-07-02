题目描述：
LeetCode 634. Find the Derangement of An Array
In combinatorial mathematics, a derangement is a permutation of the elements of a set, such that no element appears in its original position.
There's originally an array consisting of
n integers from 1 to
n in ascending order, you need to find the number of derangement it can generate.
Also, since the answer may be very large, you should return the output mod 109 + 7.
Example 1:
Input: 3 Output: 2 Explanation: The original array is [1,2,3]. The two derangements are [2,3,1] and [3,1,2].
Note:
n is in the range of [1, 106].
题目大意：
在组合数学中，错位排列是指所有元素均不在其原始位置的排列。
给定[1, 2 , ... , n]，求其错位排列的个数。
由于结果可能很大，结果对10^9 + 7取模
解题思路：
解法I 递推式
打表找规律
利用以下Python代码打表，输出n为1 ~ 10时的结果
import operator
class Helper(object):
def __init__(self):
self.dmap = {}
def findDerangement(self, n):
"""
:type n: int
:rtype: int
"""
return self.solve(list(range(1, n + 1)), list(range(1, n + 1)))
def solve(self, n, p):
if len(set(n + p)) == len(n) * 2:
return reduce(operator.mul, range(1, len(n) + 1))
tn, tp = tuple(n), tuple(p)
if (tn, tp) in self.dmap: return self.dmap[(tn, tp)]
ans = 0
for x in range(len(n)):
if n[x] != p[0]:
ans += self.solve(n[:x] + n[x+1:], p[1:])
self.dmap[(tn, tp)] = ans
return ans
helper = Helper()
print map(helper.findDerangement, range(1, 11))
输出为：[0, 1, 2, 9, 44, 265, 1854, 14833, 133496, 1334961]
观察并得到递推式：
dp[n] = (dp[n - 1] + dp[n - 2]) * (n - 1)
公式推导过程可以参考：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derangement
错位排列可以理解成将标号为1~n的帽子分配给标号为1~n的人，每个人拿到的帽子标号都与其自身的标号不同。
假设第一个人选取了标号为i的帽子，此时可分两种情况讨论：
1. 第i个人选择第一顶帽子，则问题规模缩小为n - 2
2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i+1, ... n 人 2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i+1, ... n 帽
2. 第i个人不选第一顶帽子，则问题规模缩小为n - 1（相当于第i个人不能选择第1顶帽子）
2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i, i+1, ..., n 人 2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, 1, i+1, ..., n 帽
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findDerangement(self, n):
"""
:type n: int
:rtype: int
"""
dp = [0, 1]
for x in range(2, n + 1):
dp.append(x * (dp[- 1] + dp[-2]) % (10**9 + 7))
return dp[n - 1]
解法II 公式
d(n) = sigma( n! * (-1)^i / i! ) i∈[0, n]
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findDerangement(self, n):
"""
:type n: int
:rtype: int
"""
MOD = 10**9 + 7
mul, sig = 1, (-1) ** n
ans = 0
for x in range(n, -1, -1):
ans = (ans + mul * sig) % MOD
mul = (mul * x) % MOD
sig *= -1
return ans % MOD
