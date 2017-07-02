题目描述：

LeetCode 634. Find the Derangement of An Array

In combinatorial mathematics, a derangement is a permutation of the elements of a set, such that no element appears in its original position.

There's originally an array consisting of n integers from 1 to n in ascending order, you need to find the number of derangement it can generate.

Also, since the answer may be very large, you should return the output mod 109 + 7.

Example 1:

Input: 3 Output: 2 Explanation: The original array is [1,2,3]. The two derangements are [2,3,1] and [3,1,2].

Note:

n is in the range of [1, 106].

题目大意：

在组合数学中，错位排列是指所有元素均不在其原始位置的排列。

给定[1, 2 , ... , n]，求其错位排列的个数。

由于结果可能很大，结果对10^9 + 7取模

解题思路：

解法I 递推式

打表找规律

利用以下Python代码打表，输出n为1 ~ 10时的结果

import operator class Helper(object): def __init__(self): self.dmap = {} def findDerangement(self, n): """ :type n: int :rtype: int """ return self.solve(list(range(1, n + 1)), list(range(1, n + 1))) def solve(self, n, p): if len(set(n + p)) == len(n) * 2: return reduce(operator.mul, range(1, len(n) + 1)) tn, tp = tuple(n), tuple(p) if (tn, tp) in self.dmap: return self.dmap[(tn, tp)] ans = 0 for x in range(len(n)): if n[x] != p[0]: ans += self.solve(n[:x] + n[x+1:], p[1:]) self.dmap[(tn, tp)] = ans return ans helper = Helper() print map(helper.findDerangement, range(1, 11))

输出为：[0, 1, 2, 9, 44, 265, 1854, 14833, 133496, 1334961]

观察并得到递推式：

dp[n] = (dp[n - 1] + dp[n - 2]) * (n - 1)

公式推导过程可以参考：https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derangement

错位排列可以理解成将标号为1~n的帽子分配给标号为1~n的人，每个人拿到的帽子标号都与其自身的标号不同。

假设第一个人选取了标号为i的帽子，此时可分两种情况讨论：

1. 第i个人选择第一顶帽子，则问题规模缩小为n - 2

2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i+1, ... n 人 2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i+1, ... n 帽

2. 第i个人不选第一顶帽子，则问题规模缩小为n - 1（相当于第i个人不能选择第1顶帽子）

2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, i, i+1, ..., n 人 2, 3, 4, ..., i-1, 1, i+1, ..., n 帽

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findDerangement(self, n): """ :type n: int :rtype: int """ dp = [0, 1] for x in range(2, n + 1): dp.append(x * (dp[- 1] + dp[-2]) % (10**9 + 7)) return dp[n - 1]

解法II 公式

d(n) = sigma( n! * (-1)^i / i! ) i∈[0, n]

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findDerangement(self, n): """ :type n: int :rtype: int """ MOD = 10**9 + 7 mul, sig = 1, (-1) ** n ans = 0 for x in range(n, -1, -1): ans = (ans + mul * sig) % MOD mul = (mul * x) % MOD sig *= -1 return ans % MOD

