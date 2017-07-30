题目描述：
Imagine you have a special keyboard with the following keys:
Key 1: (A): Prints one 'A' on screen.
Key 2: (Ctrl-A): Select the whole screen.
Key 3: (Ctrl-C): Copy selection to buffer.
Key 4: (Ctrl-V): Print buffer on screen appending it after what has already been printed.
Now, you can only press the keyboard for N times (with the above four keys), find out the maximum numbers of 'A' you can print on screen.
Example 1:
Input: N = 3 Output: 3 Explanation: We can at most get 3 A's on screen by pressing following key sequence: A, A, A
Example 2:
Input: N = 7 Output: 9 Explanation: We can at most get 9 A's on screen by pressing following key sequence: A, A, A, Ctrl A, Ctrl C, Ctrl V, Ctrl V
Note:
- 1 <= N <= 50
- Answers will be in the range of 32-bit signed integer.
题目大意：
有下列四种操作：
Key 1: (A): 在屏幕上打印'A' Key 2: (Ctrl-A): 全选 Key 3: (Ctrl-C): 将选中内容复制到缓冲区 Key 4: (Ctrl-V): 将缓冲区内容粘贴在屏幕上
给定操作次数N，求最多可以打印的字符数。
解题思路：
动态规划（Dynamic Programming）
dp[z][y]表示利用z次操作，缓冲区内的字符数为y时，屏幕上打印的最大字符数
初始dp[0][0] = 0
状态转移方程：
当按下字符A时： dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + 1) 当按下Ctrl-V时： dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + y) 当按下Ctrl-A + Ctrl-C时： dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]] = max(dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]], dp[z][y])
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def maxA(self, N):
"""
:type N: int
:rtype: int
"""
dp = collections.defaultdict(lambda : collections.defaultdict(int))
dp[0][0] = 0 #step, buffer
for z in range(N):
for y in dp[z]:
#Key 1: (A):
dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + 1)
#Key 4: (Ctrl-V):
dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + y)
#Key 2: (Ctrl-A): + Key 3: (Ctrl-C):
dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]] = max(dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]], dp[z][y])
return max(dp[N].values())
