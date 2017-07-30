题目描述：

LeetCode 651. 4 Keys Keyboard

Imagine you have a special keyboard with the following keys:

Key 1: (A) : Prints one 'A' on screen.

Key 2: (Ctrl-A) : Select the whole screen.

Key 3: (Ctrl-C) : Copy selection to buffer.

Key 4: (Ctrl-V) : Print buffer on screen appending it after what has already been printed.

Now, you can only press the keyboard for N times (with the above four keys), find out the maximum numbers of 'A' you can print on screen.

Example 1:

Input: N = 3 Output: 3 Explanation: We can at most get 3 A's on screen by pressing following key sequence: A, A, A

Example 2:

Input: N = 7 Output: 9 Explanation: We can at most get 9 A's on screen by pressing following key sequence: A, A, A, Ctrl A, Ctrl C, Ctrl V, Ctrl V

Note:

1 <= N <= 50 Answers will be in the range of 32-bit signed integer.

题目大意：

有下列四种操作：

Key 1: (A): 在屏幕上打印'A' Key 2: (Ctrl-A): 全选 Key 3: (Ctrl-C): 将选中内容复制到缓冲区 Key 4: (Ctrl-V): 将缓冲区内容粘贴在屏幕上

给定操作次数N，求最多可以打印的字符数。

解题思路：

动态规划（Dynamic Programming）

dp[z][y]表示利用z次操作，缓冲区内的字符数为y时，屏幕上打印的最大字符数

初始dp[0][0] = 0

状态转移方程：

当按下字符A时： dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + 1) 当按下Ctrl-V时： dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + y) 当按下Ctrl-A + Ctrl-C时： dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]] = max(dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]], dp[z][y])

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def maxA(self, N): """ :type N: int :rtype: int """ dp = collections.defaultdict(lambda : collections.defaultdict(int)) dp[0][0] = 0 #step, buffer for z in range(N): for y in dp[z]: #Key 1: (A): dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + 1) #Key 4: (Ctrl-V): dp[z + 1][y] = max(dp[z + 1][y], dp[z][y] + y) #Key 2: (Ctrl-A): + Key 3: (Ctrl-C): dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]] = max(dp[z + 2][dp[z][y]], dp[z][y]) return max(dp[N].values())

