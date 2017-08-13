题目描述：
LeetCode 658. Find K Closest Elements
Given a sorted array, two integers
k and
x, find the
k closest elements to
x in the array. The result should also be sorted in ascending order. If there is a tie, the smaller elements are always preferred.
Example 1:
Input: [1,2,3,4,5], k=4, x=3 Output: [1,2,3,4]
Example 2:
Input: [1,2,3,4,5], k=4, x=-1 Output: [1,2,3,4]
Note:
- The value k is positive and will always be smaller than the length of the sorted array.
- Length of the given array is positive and will not exceed 104
- Absolute value of elements in the array and x will not exceed 104
题目大意：
给定一个排序数组，两个整数k和x，求数组中距离x最近的k个数字。结果应该有序，距离相同时优先选择较小的数字。
解题思路：
二分查找（Binary Search）
利用二分查找，在arr中找到不大于x的最大值下标，记为lo，令hi = lo + 1；
lo和hi分别标识候选数字的左右边界
利用线性探测拓展lo和hi
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findClosestElements(self, arr, k, x):
"""
:type arr: List[int]
:type k: int
:type x: int
:rtype: List[int]
"""
size = len(arr)
lo = max(bisect.bisect_right(arr, x) - 1, 0)
hi = lo + 1
left = right = lo
cnt = 0
while cnt < k and (lo >= 0 or hi < size):
cnt += 1
if hi >= size or lo >= 0 and x - arr[lo] <= arr[hi] - x:
left = lo
lo -= 1
else:
right = hi
hi += 1
return arr[left : right + 1]
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/08/13/leetcode-find-k-closest-elements/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。