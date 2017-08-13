题目描述：
LeetCode 657. Judge Route Circle
Initially, there is a Robot at position (0, 0). Given a sequence of its moves, judge if this robot makes a circle, which means it moves back to the original place.
The move sequence is represented by a string. And each move is represent by a character. The valid robot moves are
R (Right),
L (Left),
U (Up) and
D (down). The output should be true or false representing whether the robot makes a circle.
Example 1:
Input: "UD" Output: true
Example 2:
Input: "LL" Output: false
题目大意：
初始位于坐标(0, 0)，UDLR分别表示向上下左右移动，求移动结束后是否位于原点。
解题思路：
模拟题
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def judgeCircle(self, moves):
"""
:type moves: str
:rtype: bool
"""
x = y = 0
for m in moves:
if m == 'U': y += 1
elif m == 'D': y -= 1
elif m == 'R': x += 1
elif m == 'L': x -= 1
return x == y == 0
下面的代码也可以
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def judgeCircle(self, moves):
"""
:type moves: str
:rtype: bool
"""
return moves.count('L') == moves.count('R') and \
moves.count('U') == moves.count('D')
