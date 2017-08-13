题目描述：

LeetCode 657. Judge Route Circle

Initially, there is a Robot at position (0, 0). Given a sequence of its moves, judge if this robot makes a circle, which means it moves back to the original place.

The move sequence is represented by a string. And each move is represent by a character. The valid robot moves are R (Right), L (Left), U (Up) and D (down). The output should be true or false representing whether the robot makes a circle.

Example 1:

Input: "UD" Output: true

Example 2:

Input: "LL" Output: false

题目大意：

初始位于坐标(0, 0)，UDLR分别表示向上下左右移动，求移动结束后是否位于原点。

解题思路：

模拟题

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def judgeCircle(self, moves): """ :type moves: str :rtype: bool """ x = y = 0 for m in moves: if m == 'U': y += 1 elif m == 'D': y -= 1 elif m == 'R': x += 1 elif m == 'L': x -= 1 return x == y == 0

下面的代码也可以

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def judgeCircle(self, moves): """ :type moves: str :rtype: bool """ return moves.count('L') == moves.count('R') and \ moves.count('U') == moves.count('D')

