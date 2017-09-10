题目描述：

LeetCode 674. Longest Continuous Increasing Subsequence

Given an unsorted array of integers, find the length of longest continuous increasing subsequence.

Example 1:

Input: [1,3,5,4,7] Output: 3 Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [1,3,5], its length is 3. Even though [1,3,5,7] is also an increasing subsequence, it's not a continuous one where 5 and 7 are separated by 4.

Example 2:

Input: [2,2,2,2,2] Output: 1 Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [2], its length is 1.

Note: Length of the array will not exceed 10,000.

题目大意：

给定无序整数数组，计算最长连续递增子序列的长度。

解题思路：

一趟遍历，时间复杂度O(n)

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def findLengthOfLCIS(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ ans = cnt = 0 last = None for n in nums: if n > last: cnt += 1 else: ans = max(ans, cnt) cnt = 1 last = n return max(ans, cnt)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/09/10/leetcode-longest-continuous-increasing-subsequence/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。