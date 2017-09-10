题目描述：
LeetCode 674. Longest Continuous Increasing Subsequence
Given an unsorted array of integers, find the length of longest
continuous increasing subsequence.
Example 1:
Input: [1,3,5,4,7] Output: 3 Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [1,3,5], its length is 3. Even though [1,3,5,7] is also an increasing subsequence, it's not a continuous one where 5 and 7 are separated by 4.
Example 2:
Input: [2,2,2,2,2] Output: 1 Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [2], its length is 1.
Note: Length of the array will not exceed 10,000.
题目大意：
给定无序整数数组，计算最长连续递增子序列的长度。
解题思路：
一趟遍历，时间复杂度O(n)
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def findLengthOfLCIS(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
ans = cnt = 0
last = None
for n in nums:
if n > last:
cnt += 1
else:
ans = max(ans, cnt)
cnt = 1
last = n
return max(ans, cnt)
