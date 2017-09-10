[LeetCode]Longest Continuous Increasing Subsequence
作者是 发布于 LeetCode.

题目描述：

LeetCode 674. Longest Continuous Increasing Subsequence

Given an unsorted array of integers, find the length of longest continuous increasing subsequence.

Example 1:

Input: [1,3,5,4,7]
Output: 3
Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [1,3,5], its length is 3. 
Even though [1,3,5,7] is also an increasing subsequence, it's not a continuous one where 5 and 7 are separated by 4.

Example 2:

Input: [2,2,2,2,2]
Output: 1
Explanation: The longest continuous increasing subsequence is [2], its length is 1.

Note: Length of the array will not exceed 10,000.

题目大意：

给定无序整数数组，计算最长连续递增子序列的长度。

解题思路：

一趟遍历，时间复杂度O(n)

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def findLengthOfLCIS(self, nums):
        """
        :type nums: List[int]
        :rtype: int
        """
        ans = cnt = 0
        last = None
        for n in nums:
            if n > last:
                cnt += 1
            else:
                ans = max(ans, cnt)
                cnt = 1
            last = n
        return max(ans, cnt)

 

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/09/10/leetcode-longest-continuous-increasing-subsequence/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。

如果您喜欢这篇博文，欢迎您捐赠书影博客： ，查看支付宝二维码