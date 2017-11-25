题目描述：
Implement a
MyCalendarThree class to store your events. A new event can always be added.
Your class will have one method,
book(int start, int end). Formally, this represents a booking on the half open interval
[start, end), the range of real numbers
x such that
start <= x < end.
A K-booking happens when K events have some non-empty intersection (ie., there is some time that is common to all K events.)
For each call to the method
MyCalendar.book, return an integer
K representing the largest integer such that there exists a
K-booking in the calendar.
Your class will be called like this:
MyCalendarThree cal = new MyCalendarThree();
MyCalendarThree.book(start, end)
Example 1:
MyCalendarThree(); MyCalendarThree.book(10, 20); // returns 1 MyCalendarThree.book(50, 60); // returns 1 MyCalendarThree.book(10, 40); // returns 2 MyCalendarThree.book(5, 15); // returns 3 MyCalendarThree.book(5, 10); // returns 3 MyCalendarThree.book(25, 55); // returns 3 Explanation: The first two events can be booked and are disjoint, so the maximum K-booking is a 1-booking. The third event [10, 40) intersects the first event, and the maximum K-booking is a 2-booking. The remaining events cause the maximum K-booking to be only a 3-booking. Note that the last event locally causes a 2-booking, but the answer is still 3 because eg. [10, 20), [10, 40), and [5, 15) are still triple booked.
Note:
- The number of calls to
MyCalendarThree.bookper test case will be at most
1000.
- In calls to
MyCalendarThree.book(start, end),
startand
endare integers in the range
[0, 10^9].
题目大意：
记录一组活动，求当前所有活动的最大重叠次数。
解题思路：
TreeMap（红黑树）
利用TreeMap记录时间端点的次数，起点计数+1，终点计数-1。
每增加一个活动，遍历TreeMap并累加，累计值的最大值即为当前的最大重叠活动次数。
p.s. TreeMap的get操作时间开销为O( log n )，换用keySet+get方式遍历TreeMap会导致TLE。
Java代码：
class MyCalendarThree {
private Map<Integer, Integer> dmap;
public MyCalendarThree() {
dmap = new TreeMap<>();
}
public int book(int start, int end) {
int cnt = 0, ans = 0;
dmap.put(start, dmap.getOrDefault(start, 0) + 1);
dmap.put(end, dmap.getOrDefault(end, 0) - 1);
for (int key : dmap.keySet()) {
cnt += dmap.get(key);
ans = Math.max(ans, cnt);
}
return ans;
}
}
/**
* Your MyCalendarThree object will be instantiated and called as such:
* MyCalendarThree obj = new MyCalendarThree();
* int param_1 = obj.book(start,end);
*/
