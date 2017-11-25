题目描述：

LeetCode 732. My Calendar III

Implement a MyCalendarThree class to store your events. A new event can always be added.

Your class will have one method, book(int start, int end) . Formally, this represents a booking on the half open interval [start, end) , the range of real numbers x such that start <= x < end .

A K-booking happens when K events have some non-empty intersection (ie., there is some time that is common to all K events.)

For each call to the method MyCalendar.book , return an integer K representing the largest integer such that there exists a K -booking in the calendar.

Your class will be called like this: MyCalendarThree cal = new MyCalendarThree(); MyCalendarThree.book(start, end)

Example 1:

MyCalendarThree(); MyCalendarThree.book(10, 20); // returns 1 MyCalendarThree.book(50, 60); // returns 1 MyCalendarThree.book(10, 40); // returns 2 MyCalendarThree.book(5, 15); // returns 3 MyCalendarThree.book(5, 10); // returns 3 MyCalendarThree.book(25, 55); // returns 3 Explanation: The first two events can be booked and are disjoint, so the maximum K-booking is a 1-booking. The third event [10, 40) intersects the first event, and the maximum K-booking is a 2-booking. The remaining events cause the maximum K-booking to be only a 3-booking. Note that the last event locally causes a 2-booking, but the answer is still 3 because eg. [10, 20), [10, 40), and [5, 15) are still triple booked.

Note:

The number of calls to MyCalendarThree.book per test case will be at most 1000 .

per test case will be at most . In calls to MyCalendarThree.book(start, end) , start and end are integers in the range [0, 10^9] .

题目大意：

记录一组活动，求当前所有活动的最大重叠次数。

解题思路：

TreeMap（红黑树）

利用TreeMap记录时间端点的次数，起点计数+1，终点计数-1。

每增加一个活动，遍历TreeMap并累加，累计值的最大值即为当前的最大重叠活动次数。

p.s. TreeMap的get操作时间开销为O( log n )，换用keySet+get方式遍历TreeMap会导致TLE。

Java代码：

class MyCalendarThree { private Map<Integer, Integer> dmap; public MyCalendarThree() { dmap = new TreeMap<>(); } public int book(int start, int end) { int cnt = 0, ans = 0; dmap.put(start, dmap.getOrDefault(start, 0) + 1); dmap.put(end, dmap.getOrDefault(end, 0) - 1); for (int key : dmap.keySet()) { cnt += dmap.get(key); ans = Math.max(ans, cnt); } return ans; } } /** * Your MyCalendarThree object will be instantiated and called as such: * MyCalendarThree obj = new MyCalendarThree(); * int param_1 = obj.book(start,end); */

