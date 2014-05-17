参考链接：http://jsfiddle.net/jhfrench/GpdgF/

效果如下所示：

源码如下：

<div class="tree well"> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-folder-open"></i> Parent</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-folder-open"></i> Parent2</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> <ul> <li> <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div>

JavaScript代码：

$(function () { $('.tree li:has(ul)').addClass('parent_li').find(' > span').attr('title', 'Collapse this branch'); $('.tree li.parent_li > span').on('click', function (e) { var children = $(this).parent('li.parent_li').find(' > ul > li'); if (children.is(":visible")) { children.hide('fast'); $(this).attr('title', 'Expand this branch').find(' > i').addClass('icon-plus-sign').removeClass('icon-minus-sign'); } else { children.show('fast'); $(this).attr('title', 'Collapse this branch').find(' > i').addClass('icon-minus-sign').removeClass('icon-plus-sign'); } e.stopPropagation(); }); });

CSS样式表：

.tree { min-height:20px; padding:19px; margin-bottom:20px; background-color:#fbfbfb; border:1px solid #999; -webkit-border-radius:4px; -moz-border-radius:4px; border-radius:4px; -webkit-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); -moz-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05) } .tree li { list-style-type:none; margin:0; padding:10px 5px 0 5px; position:relative } .tree li::before, .tree li::after { content:''; left:-20px; position:absolute; right:auto } .tree li::before { border-left:1px solid #999; bottom:50px; height:100%; top:0; width:1px } .tree li::after { border-top:1px solid #999; height:20px; top:25px; width:25px } .tree li span { -moz-border-radius:5px; -webkit-border-radius:5px; border:1px solid #999; border-radius:5px; display:inline-block; padding:3px 8px; text-decoration:none } .tree li.parent_li>span { cursor:pointer } .tree>ul>li::before, .tree>ul>li::after { border:0 } .tree li:last-child::before { height:30px } .tree li.parent_li>span:hover, .tree li.parent_li>span:hover+ul li span { background:#eee; border:1px solid #94a0b4; color:#000 }

