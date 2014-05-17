Jquery实现Bootstrap树形列表
参考链接：http://jsfiddle.net/jhfrench/GpdgF/

效果如下所示：

源码如下：


<div class="tree well">
 <ul>
  <li>
   <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-folder-open"></i> Parent</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
   <ul>
    <li>
      <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
     <ul>
      <li>
        <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
      </li>
     </ul>
    </li>
    <li>
      <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
     <ul>
      <li>
        <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
      </li>
      <li>
        <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
       <ul>
        <li>
          <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus-sign"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
           <ul>
            <li>
              <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
            </li>
            <li>
              <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
            </li>
            </ul>
        </li>
        <li>
          <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
        </li>
        <li>
          <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Great Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
        </li>
       </ul>
      </li>
      <li>
        <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Grand Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
      </li>
     </ul>
    </li>
   </ul>
  </li>
  <li>
   <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-folder-open"></i> Parent2</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
   <ul>
    <li>
      <span><i class="glyphicon glyphicon-leaf"></i> Child</span> <a href="">Goes somewhere</a>
      </li>
     </ul>
  </li>
 </ul>
</div>

JavaScript代码：


$(function () {
  $('.tree li:has(ul)').addClass('parent_li').find(' > span').attr('title', 'Collapse this branch');
  $('.tree li.parent_li > span').on('click', function (e) {
    var children = $(this).parent('li.parent_li').find(' > ul > li');
    if (children.is(":visible")) {
      children.hide('fast');
      $(this).attr('title', 'Expand this branch').find(' > i').addClass('icon-plus-sign').removeClass('icon-minus-sign');
    } else {
      children.show('fast');
      $(this).attr('title', 'Collapse this branch').find(' > i').addClass('icon-minus-sign').removeClass('icon-plus-sign');
    }
    e.stopPropagation();
  });
});

CSS样式表：


.tree {
  min-height:20px;
  padding:19px;
  margin-bottom:20px;
  background-color:#fbfbfb;
  border:1px solid #999;
  -webkit-border-radius:4px;
  -moz-border-radius:4px;
  border-radius:4px;
  -webkit-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05);
  -moz-box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05);
  box-shadow:inset 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05)
}
.tree li {
  list-style-type:none;
  margin:0;
  padding:10px 5px 0 5px;
  position:relative
}
.tree li::before, .tree li::after {
  content:'';
  left:-20px;
  position:absolute;
  right:auto
}
.tree li::before {
  border-left:1px solid #999;
  bottom:50px;
  height:100%;
  top:0;
  width:1px
}
.tree li::after {
  border-top:1px solid #999;
  height:20px;
  top:25px;
  width:25px
}
.tree li span {
  -moz-border-radius:5px;
  -webkit-border-radius:5px;
  border:1px solid #999;
  border-radius:5px;
  display:inline-block;
  padding:3px 8px;
  text-decoration:none
}
.tree li.parent_li>span {
  cursor:pointer
}
.tree>ul>li::before, .tree>ul>li::after {
  border:0
}
.tree li:last-child::before {
  height:30px
}
.tree li.parent_li>span:hover, .tree li.parent_li>span:hover+ul li span {
  background:#eee;
  border:1px solid #94a0b4;
  color:#000
}

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2014/05/17/jquery-bootstrap-tree-list/
  1. elastic elastic 发布于 2014年10月20日 21:53 #

    树形能加个分页吗[呵呵]

  2. 僵硬的微笑 僵硬的微笑 发布于 2015年4月7日 14:46 #

    我是动态获取数据库里面的值，拿出来没你这样的效果

  3. 在线疯狂 在线疯狂 发布于 2015年4月8日 20:31 #

    用firebug调试一下，看看样式是否正确，js有没有错误。

  4. 陈佳伟 陈佳伟 发布于 2015年4月27日 16:07 #

    为什么我没有动态点击的效果，只有一个静态的树状图

  5. 在线疯狂 在线疯狂 发布于 2015年4月27日 16:37 #

    JS代码有没有报错？

  6. 陈佳伟 陈佳伟 发布于 2015年5月3日 14:14 #

    我已经解决了，是导入js顺序的问题和位置的问题

  7. 莫名的憾伤 莫名的憾伤 发布于 2015年8月20日 11:23 #

    怎么实现动态的加载呢

  8. 在线疯狂 在线疯狂 发布于 2015年8月21日 11:03 #

    你是说点击某个节点时，动态加载子列表吗？用ajax可以实现

  9. 张林青 张林青 发布于 2016年1月21日 18:13 #

    怎么动态加载数据呢

  10. 在线疯狂 在线疯狂 发布于 2016年1月21日 18:59 #

    动态加载数据可以用ajax。

  11. 左半边翅膀 左半边翅膀 发布于 2016年10月9日 11:37 #

    太给力了，特别适用

  12. 书影网友 书影网友 发布于 2017年4月14日 10:35 #

    我的也是 怎么解决的？？？？？？

  13. 书影网友 书影网友 发布于 2017年4月14日 10:41 #

    只有一个静态的树状图 动态效果怎么实现

  14. 书影网友 书影网友 发布于 2017年10月25日 16:24 #

    动态菜单栏刷新怎么搞，每次添加删除节点都要F5刷一次才可以重新加载树

  15. 书影网友 书影网友 发布于 2017年10月25日 16:24 #

    怎么解决这种问题？无法使用jqtree(reload)？有没有其他刷新方法

