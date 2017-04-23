题目描述
LeetCode 561. Array Partition I
Given an array of 2n integers, your task is to group these integers into n pairs of integer, say (a1, b1), (a2, b2), ..., (an, bn) which makes sum of min(ai, bi) for all i from 1 to n as large as possible.
Example 1:
Input: [1,4,3,2] Output: 4 Explanation: n is 2, and the maximum sum of pairs is 4.
Note:
- n is a positive integer, which is in the range of [1, 10000].
- All the integers in the array will be in the range of [-10000, 10000].
题目大意：
给定一个长度为2n的整数数组，将数组分成n组，求每组数的最小值之和的最大值。
注意：
- n是正整数，范围[1, 10000]
- 所有整数范围为[-10000, 10000]
解题思路：
排序（Sort）
将数组从小到大排序，取下标为偶数的元素求和即为答案。
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def arrayPairSum(self, nums):
"""
:type nums: List[int]
:rtype: int
"""
return sum(sorted(nums)[::2])
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/23/leetcode-array-partition-i/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。