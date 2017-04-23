题目描述

LeetCode 561. Array Partition I

Given an array of 2n integers, your task is to group these integers into n pairs of integer, say (a 1 , b 1 ), (a 2 , b 2 ), ..., (a n , b n ) which makes sum of min(a i , b i ) for all i from 1 to n as large as possible.

Example 1:

Input: [1,4,3,2] Output: 4 Explanation: n is 2, and the maximum sum of pairs is 4.

Note:

n is a positive integer, which is in the range of [1, 10000]. All the integers in the array will be in the range of [-10000, 10000].

题目大意：

给定一个长度为2n的整数数组，将数组分成n组，求每组数的最小值之和的最大值。

注意：

n是正整数，范围[1, 10000] 所有整数范围为[-10000, 10000]

解题思路：

排序（Sort）

将数组从小到大排序，取下标为偶数的元素求和即为答案。

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def arrayPairSum(self, nums): """ :type nums: List[int] :rtype: int """ return sum(sorted(nums)[::2])

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/04/23/leetcode-array-partition-i/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。