题目描述：

LeetCode 774. Minimize Max Distance to Gas Station

On a horizontal number line, we have gas stations at positions stations[0], stations[1], ..., stations[N-1] , where N = stations.length .

Now, we add K more gas stations so that D, the maximum distance between adjacent gas stations, is minimized.

Return the smallest possible value of D.

Example:

Input: stations = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10], K = 9 Output: 0.500000

Note:

stations.length will be an integer in range [10, 2000] . stations[i] will be an integer in range [0, 10^8] . K will be an integer in range [1, 10^6] . Answers within 10^-6 of the true value will be accepted as correct.

题目大意：

给定一组加油站的位置stations，在这些加油站中新增K个加油站，使得相邻加油站之间的最大距离最小化。

求最小化的最大距离。

解题思路：

二分枚举答案（Binary Search）

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def minmaxGasDist(self, stations, K): """ :type stations: List[int] :type K: int :rtype: float """ stations.sort() step = 1e-9 left, right = 0, 1e9 while left <= right: mid = (left + right) / 2 if self.isValid(mid, stations, K): right = mid - step else: left = mid + step return mid def isValid(self, gap, stations, K): for x in range(len(stations) - 1): dist = stations[x + 1] - stations[x] K -= int(math.ceil(dist / gap)) - 1 return K >= 0

