题目描述：
LeetCode 774. Minimize Max Distance to Gas Station
On a horizontal number line, we have gas stations at positions
stations[0], stations[1], ..., stations[N-1], where
N = stations.length.
Now, we add
K more gas stations so that D, the maximum distance between adjacent gas stations, is minimized.
Return the smallest possible value of D.
Example:
Input: stations = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10], K = 9 Output: 0.500000
Note:
stations.lengthwill be an integer in range
[10, 2000].
stations[i]will be an integer in range
[0, 10^8].
Kwill be an integer in range
[1, 10^6].
- Answers within
10^-6of the true value will be accepted as correct.
题目大意：
给定一组加油站的位置stations，在这些加油站中新增K个加油站，使得相邻加油站之间的最大距离最小化。
求最小化的最大距离。
解题思路：
二分枚举答案（Binary Search）
Python代码：
class Solution(object):
def minmaxGasDist(self, stations, K):
"""
:type stations: List[int]
:type K: int
:rtype: float
"""
stations.sort()
step = 1e-9
left, right = 0, 1e9
while left <= right:
mid = (left + right) / 2
if self.isValid(mid, stations, K):
right = mid - step
else:
left = mid + step
return mid
def isValid(self, gap, stations, K):
for x in range(len(stations) - 1):
dist = stations[x + 1] - stations[x]
K -= int(math.ceil(dist / gap)) - 1
return K >= 0
本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2018/01/28/leetcode-minimize-max-distance-to-gas-station/
请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。