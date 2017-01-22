题目描述：

LeetCode 483. Smallest Good Base

For an integer n, we call k>=2 a good base of n, if all digits of n base k are 1.

Now given a string representing n, you should return the smallest good base of n in string format.

Example 1:

Input: "13" Output: "3" Explanation: 13 base 3 is 111.

Example 2:

Input: "4681" Output: "8" Explanation: 4681 base 8 is 11111.

Example 3:

Input: "1000000000000000000" Output: "999999999999999999" Explanation: 1000000000000000000 base 999999999999999999 is 11.

Note:

The range of n is [3, 10^18]. The string representing n is always valid and will not have leading zeros.

题目大意：

给定整数n，如果n的k进制表示全部为1，则称k为n的一个“良好基数”（good base），其中k≥2

给定字符串表示的n，以字符串形式返回n的最小的“良好基数”

注意：

n的取值范围是[3, 10^18] 字符串形式的n总是有效的并且不包含前导0

解题思路：

枚举法

记k的最高次幂为m，从上界 int(log(n)) 向下界 1 递减枚举m 问题转化为计算1 + k + k^2 + ... + k^m = n的正整数解 由n > k^m得： k < n ** 1/m 由n < (k + 1)^m得： k > n ** 1/m - 1，此处使用了二项式定理 因此k可能的解为：int(n ** 1/m) 最后验证1 + k + k^2 + ... + k^m 是否等于 n

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def smallestGoodBase(self, n): """ :type n: str :rtype: str """ n = int(n) for m in range(int(math.log(n, 2)), 1, -1): k = int(n ** (1.0 / m)) if sum(k ** i for i in range(m + 1)) == n: return str(k) return str(n - 1)

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/01/22/leetcode-smallest-good-base/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。