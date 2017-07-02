题目描述：

LeetCode 633. Sum of Square Numbers

Given a non-negative integer c , your task is to decide whether there're two integers a and b such that a2 + b2 = c.

Example 1:

Input: 5 Output: True Explanation: 1 * 1 + 2 * 2 = 5

Example 2:

Input: 3 Output: False

题目大意：

给定非负整数c，判断是否存在两个整数a和b，满足a^2 + b^2 = c

解题思路：

在范围[0, int(sqrt(c))]内枚举a，判断c - a^2是否为完全平方数

Python代码：

class Solution(object): def judgeSquareSum(self, c): """ :type c: int :rtype: bool """ for a in range(int(c ** 0.5) + 1): b2 = c - a ** 2 if (int(b2 ** 0.5)) ** 2 == b2: return True return False

本文链接：http://bookshadow.com/weblog/2017/07/02/leetcode-sum-of-square-numbers/

请尊重作者的劳动成果，转载请注明出处！书影博客保留对文章的所有权利。