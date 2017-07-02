[LeetCode]Sum of Square Numbers
题目描述：

LeetCode 633. Sum of Square Numbers

Given a non-negative integer c, your task is to decide whether there're two integers a and b such that a2 + b2 = c.

Example 1:

Input: 5
Output: True
Explanation: 1 * 1 + 2 * 2 = 5

Example 2:

Input: 3
Output: False

题目大意：

给定非负整数c，判断是否存在两个整数a和b，满足a^2 + b^2 = c

解题思路：

在范围[0, int(sqrt(c))]内枚举a，判断c - a^2是否为完全平方数

Python代码：

class Solution(object):
    def judgeSquareSum(self, c):
        """
        :type c: int
        :rtype: bool
        """
        for a in range(int(c ** 0.5) + 1):
            b2 = c - a ** 2
            if (int(b2 ** 0.5)) ** 2 == b2:
                return True
        return False

 

